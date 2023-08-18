Sexual Harassment: University of Calabar Suspends Prof. Cyril Ndifon after Protests

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has suspended Professor Cyril Osim Ndifon for what the university termed an “alleged violation of the extant laws and policies of the institution.”

According to the suspension letter signed by the university registrar, Gabriel Egbe, “Prof. Ndifon has been relieved of his duties as dean and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel to investigate allegations levelled against him.”

The university communicated that they were not satisfied with his response to a query issued to him.

The suspension comes on the heels of the many allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by the lecturer against female students of the faculty of law, for which he is the dean.

According to Vanguard, “no fewer than 15 victims of the said allegations had spoken out and were willing to testify against the suspended Dean in court.”

The professor was also suspended in 2015 for the same reasons that warranted the new suspension but was later reinstated.

On August 14, 2023, a peaceful protest against Professor Cyril Ndifon erupted at the faculty of law. The placards bore messages about sexual harassment allegations against the law professor. The female students were saying that they had had enough and wanted the dean’s sack. The protest was held in front of the Vice Chancellor’s office on that Monday morning.

The suspension is the institution’s response to the matter while they investigate the allegations levelled against him.

See how events unfolded below:

Unical female Law students have called out their Dean, Prof Cyril Ndifon. Right now they are being threatened and shushed by the establishment. Lend your voice! #CyrilNdifonMustGo#ProtectOurGirls pic.twitter.com/xrlsB20ctN — Where is Chijioke? (@Ada_mummyya) August 14, 2023

TW: Rape Law students at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) protested against Faculty Dean Prof. Cyril Ndifon in front of the Vice Chancellor’s office on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/iPRwlS9XoJ — Document Women (@DocumentWomen) August 14, 2023

Who is Cyril Ndifon? He is the current Dean of the University of Calabar (@Unical1976) Faculty of Law, accused repeatedly by several female students of sexually abusing them. This #thread chronicles a timeline that spans EIGHT years. pic.twitter.com/RSl45qriE9 — Document Women (@DocumentWomen) August 15, 2023

Professor Cyril Osim Ndifon is a Professor of Law at the University of Calabar, Calabar, Nigeria. He has held several positions in the institution, including Dean, Faculty of Law; Sub-Dean, Faculty of Law; Head of Department; Chairman, Faculty of Law Graduate Board; and… — Document Women (@DocumentWomen) August 15, 2023

The Management of the University of Calabar( Unical) has suspended the Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon for alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the institution. pic.twitter.com/ou5ChvhweQ — Document Women (@DocumentWomen) August 17, 2023