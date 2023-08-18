Connect with us

Sexual Harassment: University of Calabar Suspends Prof. Cyril Ndifon after Protests

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has suspended Professor Cyril Osim Ndifon for what the university termed an “alleged violation of the extant laws and policies of the institution.”

According to the suspension letter signed by the university registrar, Gabriel Egbe, “Prof. Ndifon has been relieved of his duties as dean and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel to investigate allegations levelled against him.”

The university communicated that they were not satisfied with his response to a query issued to him.

The suspension comes on the heels of the many allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by the lecturer against female students of the faculty of law, for which he is the dean.

According to Vanguard, “no fewer than 15 victims of the said allegations had spoken out and were willing to testify against the suspended Dean in court.”

The professor was also suspended in 2015 for the same reasons that warranted the new suspension but was later reinstated.

On August 14, 2023, a peaceful protest against Professor Cyril Ndifon erupted at the faculty of law. The placards bore messages about sexual harassment allegations against the law professor. The female students were saying that they had had enough and wanted the dean’s sack. The protest was held in front of the Vice Chancellor’s office on that Monday morning.

The suspension is the institution’s response to the matter while they investigate the allegations levelled against him.

See how events unfolded below:

