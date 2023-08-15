Movie Production & Holidaying With Friends! Everything We Know Genevieve Nnaji has Been Up to this Summer

Summer’s going pretty well for superstar Nigerian actor and producer Genevieve Nnaji. From producing “I Do Not Come to You By Chance” which is part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023 Centrepiece program, previously known as Contemporary World Cinema, to holidaying with friends in (if the location on the Instagram post is correct) Italy.

Last week, TIFF released the titles for the 2023 Centrepiece Program which serves as a platform to honour and celebrate contemporary achievements in global cinema. The list was made up of 47 titles from 45 different countries, and TIFF shared that the movie was directed by Ishaya Bako.

Two days ago, supermodel and friend of Genevieve’s Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi shared really cute selfies of herself, Genevieve and co-producer of “I Do Not Come to You By Chance” Chinny Carter, captioning it “Summer Selfie is totally Summering with my Sis’s.”

TIFF has today shared more details about the film, including that it was produced by Genevieve, Chinny Carter, and Chioma Onyenwe with writing credits going to Chika Anadu and Ishaya Bako.

Synopsis

Kingsley (Paul Nnadiekwe) has always been smart. As a child, he would help his uncle, Boniface (Blossom Chukwujekwu), write letters to people abroad. Each message was addressed to a stranger, professing his uncle’s undying love and urgent need of financial assistance. Envelopes containing cash and money orders would come in return but, when Kingsley’s mother found out about her son’s involvement, she banished her brother from the house. Fifteen years later, now a university graduate, Kingsley can’t find work. Faced with his father’s expensive medical care and no apparent options, he makes the uncomfortable decision to ask Uncle Boniface for help.

Now a well-respected big man preferring to be called “Cash Daddy,” Boniface offers to provide much more than just Kingsley’s father’s medical expenses. Still jobless and shouldering the responsibilities of the opara (the firstborn son in Igbo culture), Kingsley must choose between a chance at the life his father fought for him to have and the path now laying at his feet.

