Feasting, Fights & Friendships: Food & It’s Contribution to the BBNaija Drama

First Look at the Nollywood Films & Series Coming to Netflix this Year

Aníkúlápó (Series), Blood Vessel, Ijogbon & The Black Book - These Nollywood Titles are Coming to Netflix this Year!

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

#BBNaijaAllStars: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Dapper In Trad For The Sunday Night Eviction Show

Fashion Tips for Making an Entrance at Netflix's 'Light, Camera... Naija!' Event

Watch Episode 5 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

Unleash the Thrills this Weekend with GOtv’s Movies and Series Recommendation.

Everything We Know About the Film Adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani's "I Do Not Come to You by Chance"

See How Stars Rocked The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN In Afrocentric Fashion

Have you been watching Big Brother Naija? What’s the common reason for conflict in the house? Food!

Food is a pretty big deal in the house, and it’s interesting how it can bring people together or cause drama. It can make or break a housemate’s story and even affect their game strategy. When they cook together and share meals, it creates a tight bond, but it can also cause some drama and disagreements. We’ve seen this play out in past seasons, and it’s also the same story in the All Stars edition.

Housemates like Frodd, Neo, Venita, Uriel, and Whitemoney have a talent for cooking, leading to speculation about whether it’s just a hobby or a strategic move in the All Stars edition. Remember the saying, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”? It holds true here too.

People say Whitemoney’s skills in the kitchen helped him win his game in the Shine Ya Eye season. Others aren’t about that life of impressing the housemates or viewers. Some of the ex-housemates have even turned their cooking talents into careers: Uriel, Miyonse, and Lucy.

Food has caused some pretty intense fights in previous seasons when they lost their wager tasks and had to reduce the way they ate. But on the flip side, it can also bring people together, like sharing a meal with someone can create a bond.

This season, we saw the tension between Uriel and Whitemoney over the division between “healthy” and “unhealthy” eaters.

Food plays a significant role in the show, impacting bonding, strategy, tension, and dependency. As the All Stars season unfolds, it will continue to affect relationships and tactics, offering insight into the housemates’ minds. Who uses cooking for connection, and who wields it as a weapon? Food speaks volumes in the BBNaija world.

