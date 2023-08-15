Feasting, Fights & Friendships: Food & It’s Contribution to the BBNaija Drama

Have you been watching Big Brother Naija? What’s the common reason for conflict in the house? Food!

Food is a pretty big deal in the house, and it’s interesting how it can bring people together or cause drama. It can make or break a housemate’s story and even affect their game strategy. When they cook together and share meals, it creates a tight bond, but it can also cause some drama and disagreements. We’ve seen this play out in past seasons, and it’s also the same story in the All Stars edition.

Nina tells Biggie about her fight with Miracle earlier today over, you guessed it, food. #BBNaija https://t.co/fDYDTClaLh pic.twitter.com/Lb2a2ccu30 — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) March 7, 2018

Frodd and Mercy Eke shared a meal before the @TECNOMobileNG task brief reading. Will we be seeing more meals shared since they lost their wager? Click here 👉🏾 https://t.co/F5fYyXWrFZ for more #BBNaija📷 gist. pic.twitter.com/CTowrRFZeA — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 12, 2023

Housemates like Frodd, Neo, Venita, Uriel, and Whitemoney have a talent for cooking, leading to speculation about whether it’s just a hobby or a strategic move in the All Stars edition. Remember the saying, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”? It holds true here too.

People say Whitemoney’s skills in the kitchen helped him win his game in the Shine Ya Eye season. Others aren’t about that life of impressing the housemates or viewers. Some of the ex-housemates have even turned their cooking talents into careers: Uriel, Miyonse, and Lucy.

Get you a boo that will give you bear hugs when you serve them food..

Our Gedo is in love 😍#khafi #Gedoni#BBNaija2019 pic.twitter.com/k8CVn0ZA1i — TellBabylove (@TellBabylove) August 15, 2019

Food has caused some pretty intense fights in previous seasons when they lost their wager tasks and had to reduce the way they ate. But on the flip side, it can also bring people together, like sharing a meal with someone can create a bond.

Food will really cause fight in the house this week because they lost their wager and housemates will start hiding food 😂😂😂#BBNaija — The hair Plug (@Msmenalicious) August 13, 2023

This season, we saw the tension between Uriel and Whitemoney over the division between “healthy” and “unhealthy” eaters.

White money to Cee-c about Uriel: “She said I don’t eat her food.” Cee-c: “Ehn e dey pain am na” Whitemoney: “We don’t eat the same food, shes eating healthy I’m eating unhealthy.” 🤣🤣🤣😂😂#BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/GyZUl9SZaC — 🦜Biggie’s Parrot (@Bbnaija_Parrot) July 31, 2023

Listen carefully to Uriel.whitemoney stilll believes his food strategy will take him far in the game! This is an Allstars season, he feels threatens by Uriel cos she’s a better cook! I’m so glad she called him and his nonsense strategy!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStar pic.twitter.com/oDJB2SxJDR — NO ONES FAV! BBN FACTS!🌟🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@NOONESFAVUDO) July 31, 2023

Uriel made food for the house… Whitemoney picked a fïght with her. Baye & CeeC made food two days ago, Whitemoney complained they didn’t clean and He didn’t get food. CeeC made Ogbono soup today, guess who WM is Mād at?!🥴 YES, you guessed right!😩#BBNaija #bbnaijaAllstars pic.twitter.com/YMvmyo4CIT — Rebel (@Rebel_YSL) August 9, 2023

Food plays a significant role in the show, impacting bonding, strategy, tension, and dependency. As the All Stars season unfolds, it will continue to affect relationships and tactics, offering insight into the housemates’ minds. Who uses cooking for connection, and who wields it as a weapon? Food speaks volumes in the BBNaija world.