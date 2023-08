Nigerian singer and songwriter Seyi Vibez is Adesope Live’s guest on the latest episode of his show, “Afrobeats Podcast.”

Seyi Vibez talks about how he started professionally as a musical artist, how Sean Tizzle inspired him as an Ikorodu boy, what his fans mean to him, how he’s been dealing with the loss of his mother, and why he dropped multiple albums back-to-back.

