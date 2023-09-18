Watch Fuji Icon Adewale Ayuba’s Heartfelt Conversation with Chude Jideonwo on BN TV

Connect with us

Nigerian media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has shared a new episode of his popular talk show #WithChude.

In this episode, Chude sits with Fuji legend Adewale Ayuba.

Ayuba talks about the interesting events in Brazil that led to the Mr. Johnson moniker, how the current crop is changing the landscape of the music industry, his relationship with artists of his generation, the importance of humility, how marriage changed his life, when his daughter made him cry, and more.

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview.

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

