Prince Reveals Why He Accepted the #BBNAllStars Invitation and Shares Exciting Upcoming Projects on 'The Dip'

Seyi Reveals His Top 5 Prediction & BBNaija All Stars Experience on “The Dip” | Watch

Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala & Bukayo Saka Nominated for 2023 Ballon d’Or | See Full List

First Look at the Beauty Queens Contesting for the Miss Universe Nigeria Crown

Seyi Talks About His High Points, Low Points & What’s Next for Him on “BBNaija Gist”

Ike chats with Ebuka about His Game Plan, Time in the House & the Ilebaye Situation on “BBNaija Gist”

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Omashola is the HOH for Week 7!

Teni Teams Up with SHUSHI for a Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection —Take a Look!

From Rema's Speech to Osas "the Commotion" Ighodaro, Here are the Major Highlights from the #16thHeadies Award

Lilian Afegbai and Bucci Franklin to Star as a Couple in Kemi Adetiba’s 'To Kill a Monkey'

Prince Reveals Why He Accepted the #BBNAllStars Invitation and Shares Exciting Upcoming Projects on 'The Dip'

Published

2 hours ago

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Prince is the latest Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate to be summoned to BellaNaija’s exciting show, “The Dip.”

Prince answers questions on who he thinks will make the top five, why he decided to go into the show even though he initially rejected the invitation, being a houseguest, his friendship with Alex, what he misses about the house, the highlights of his stay, and his upcoming projects, including the launch of a record label.

Watch:

