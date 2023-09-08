Prince Reveals Why He Accepted the #BBNAllStars Invitation and Shares Exciting Upcoming Projects on ‘The Dip’

Prince is the latest Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate to be summoned to BellaNaija’s exciting show, “The Dip.”

Prince answers questions on who he thinks will make the top five, why he decided to go into the show even though he initially rejected the invitation, being a houseguest, his friendship with Alex, what he misses about the house, the highlights of his stay, and his upcoming projects, including the launch of a record label.

Watch: