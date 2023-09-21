Sisi Yemmie Shares Family Fun, Back-to-School Prep & Memorable Summer Moments on “Sisi Weekly” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie is back with her latest weekly vlog episode, and it’s packed with a variety of exciting activities and experiences with her family.

In this vlog, Sisi Yemmie gets ready to bid farewell to the summer season. She takes us along as she shops for her own clothing items and gathers back-to-school supplies for her children. She also gives us a glimpse into her attendance at a Google Nigeria event and a resort launch event with her family.

Watch: