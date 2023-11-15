Asake & H.E.R. Join Forces for the Remix of “Lonely At The Top” | Listen Here

Connect with us

Fresh off the heels of his Grammy nomination, Asake has once again taken the music world by storm with the release of the remix of his chart-topping single, “Lonely At The Top“. This time, he joins forces with the Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, H.E.R., in an extraordinary collaboration that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Building upon the original version’s infectious energy, the remix takes the track to new heights with H.E.R.’s soulful vocals seamlessly blending with Asake’s smooth delivery. Behind the scenes, Magicsticks, the renowned record producer known for his impeccable production skills, once again masterfully orchestrates the track’s soundscape.

Listen:

