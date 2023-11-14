Connect with us

Rema Reigns Supreme at His 02 Arena "Ravage Uprising" Concert

New Video: The Cavemen — Adaugo

Get to Know More About Teni's New Album "Tears Of The Sun"

Watch Victony's Beautiful Live Performance of "Jaga Jaga" on Glitch Sessions with Babyboy AV

New Video: Rema — Trouble Maker

Blaqbonez Is Apple Music's Featured Artist for November's Rap Life Africa

New Music: VASA — Treasure

#Grammys: See the Full List of the Nominees

The Nigerian Artistes Nominated for the 2024 Grammys

#Grammys: Ayra Starr Makes History as First & Youngest Nigerian Female Artiste Nominated for the "Best African Music Performance"

Rema Reigns Supreme at His 02 Arena “Ravage Uprising” Concert

3 hours ago

Nigeria’s globetrotting Afrobeats superstar Rema unlocked a new and stunning level at his “Ravage Uprising” 02 Arena show in London on November 14, 2023.

Performing in front of the sold-out 20,000 capacity of the iconic arena, Rema opened his act with a dramatic entrance of him clad in a mask and black ensemble, atop a stationary horse, and performing his latest hit, “DND.”

He then progressed into a melodic performance of “Iron Man” with a thrilling spectacle of Indian dance choreographers on either side of him.

Before going on stage, Rema posted a tribute to Burna Boy for bringing him up on that stage in 2021. He said, “Before I get on stage, I want to say a big thank you to @burnaboy for bringing me on stage two years ago. Today it’s my turn to conquer that same stage, and I wish you were here to share this moment with me. Regardless, I’m grateful for the motivation.

With love, Rema.”

In phase two of the show, Rema switched things up by performing atop a giant stationary bat. In phase three, it was a Rema party.

The Jonzing World star continued to treat his fans to a spirited performance of hits like “Dirty”, “Ginger Me”, “Addicted”, “Why”, “Dimension”, “Soundgasm”, “Fame”, “HOV”, “Trouble Maker”, “Lady”, “Don’t Leave”, “Dumebi”, “Bounce” and “Charm”, all from his growing catalogue of songs.

One of the highlights of the night was when Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Magixx, Rema’s fellow Mavin Records signees, showed up on stage for the performance of “Won Da Mo.”

It was a particularly heartwarming moment for Nigerian fans who have followed the story of each member of the record label. During the performance, over 38,000 people tuned in to watch the YouTube livestream.

The singer capped the night off with a performance of his smash hit “Calm Down.”

Another colourful feather added to the richly decorated cap of Afrobeats.

Watch:

