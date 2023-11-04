It’s Time to Have a Lit Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

First of all, welcome to the beautiful month of November. This month started on such a good note and we can’t wait to share all the goodies with you! In case you missed out on all the sweetness we were serving in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, now is the perfect time to catch up!

From glamorous celebrity weddings to breathtaking destination weddings… Not to mention all the stunning inspos and thrilling videos, your weekend is about to get lit! Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!