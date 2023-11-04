Connect with us

It’s Time to Have a Lit Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

First of all, welcome to the beautiful month of November. This month started on such a good note and we can’t wait to share all the goodies with you! In case you missed out on all the sweetness we were serving in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, now is the perfect time to catch up!

From glamorous celebrity weddings to breathtaking destination weddings… Not to mention all the stunning inspos and thrilling videos, your weekend is about to get lit! Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

London Was Not Ready for Moyo and Banji’s Lit Yoruba Trad! #MoJaiye

Stephanie and Reuben’s Moms Played Cupid – Now, It’s the #SRUnion23!

Inedoye & Made Kuti’s Civil Wedding Was All Shades of Sweet! Take in All The Beauty

A Sweet Igbo-Yoruba Affair! Inedoye & Made Kuti’s Trad Will Have You Beaming With Smiles

Cape-Verde and Ghana Unites as Mirian & Sean Tie The Knot In a Fun Traditional Wedding!

Toni’s Mom’s Nudge Led to an Epic Love Story: She Met Her Soulmate, Pekun!

It is Love in the Air For Demi and Tom – Feel The Magic!

Rhema & Ayo Reconnected on WhatsApp and Now, It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever!

Perfectly Merge Modern & Classic Style on Your Delta-Igbo Trad With This Inspo

Bring Ethereal Glow To Your Big Day With This Chic Inspo

 

Northern Brides-to-be, This Beauty Look is All You Need For a Premium Wedding Dinner Slay

Get White Wedding Slay on Lock With This Super Chic Bridal Inspo

Elegance At It’s Finest! Northern brides-to-be Will Certainly Love This Reception Inspo

 

When The Bride is a Worship Leader! This Bride Singing Will Totally Make Your Day

This Groom’s Lit Dance Entrance Will Set Your Mood For Today!

This Squad Took The Bridal Reveal to a Whole New Level!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

