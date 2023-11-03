Connect with us

Weddings

Bask in The Thrills of Love With Olamide and Jacob's Lit Wedding Video

Weddings

From Grocery Shopping to Catching The Same Flight and Then The Perfect Yes! Enjoy Sheila & Chimzy's #BNBling!

Weddings

From a Mutual Friend's WhatsApp Status To The Aisle! Enjoy Maddy and Terry's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Denise & Yemi Met at a Wedding and Found #ThatYDLove!

Weddings

Cassie and Ricky Went From Strangers in Middle-School To Soulmates for Life!

Weddings

Chinyere and Uche went From Being Office Friends to Lovers! #UCHECHI

Weddings

Get Your Weekend Dose of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

 Idowu and Nurudeen's Yoruba Trad Was a Cultural Love Fest! Enjoy the Video

Weddings

From a Networking Event to the Aisle - Here's How Martha & Richard's Journey Began!

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Jay-Jay and Nkechi Okocha’s Vow Renewal in The Maldives Was Beautiful

Weddings

Bask in The Thrills of Love With Olamide and Jacob’s Lit Wedding Video

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When we hear the sonorous tunes of love, we can’t help but do our happy dance. This is one of those moments as we bask in the beauty of Olamide and Jacob’s new beginning!

The groom came with his family to ask for the hand of his sweetheart in marriage. Olamide looked absolutely beautiful in her asooke outfit and Jacob came ripping in his regal agbada. Right from the wedding morning to the ceremony, the atmosphere was filled with infectious joy! You should look out for the couple and their squad’s dance entrance…we bet you’ll be moving your feet as well! Olamide and Jacob’s wedding video is bound to make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @xwmedia

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: How Can We Use Digital Storytelling to Drive People’s Interest in Politics & Governance?

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills
css.php