Bask in The Thrills of Love With Olamide and Jacob’s Lit Wedding Video

When we hear the sonorous tunes of love, we can’t help but do our happy dance. This is one of those moments as we bask in the beauty of Olamide and Jacob’s new beginning!

The groom came with his family to ask for the hand of his sweetheart in marriage. Olamide looked absolutely beautiful in her asooke outfit and Jacob came ripping in his regal agbada. Right from the wedding morning to the ceremony, the atmosphere was filled with infectious joy! You should look out for the couple and their squad’s dance entrance…we bet you’ll be moving your feet as well! Olamide and Jacob’s wedding video is bound to make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @xwmedia