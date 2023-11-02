Connect with us

From Grocery Shopping to Catching The Same Flight and Then The Perfect Yes! Enjoy Sheila & Chimzy's #BNBling!

What is the most beautiful thing that shows up in places where you least expect it? If your answer is love, then you are correct! 😍 One fateful day, Sheila and Chimzy crossed paths while shopping in a supermarket.

A few months later, they coincidentally boarded the same flight and at that point, Chimzy just knew that he had found his wife. To make it official, he planned a romantic surprise proposal where he went down on one knee, asking Sheila to marry him. With tears in her eyes, Sheila said yes to the stranger in the supermarket who had now stolen her heart. Their #BNBling moment was nothing short of beautiful and will certainly make you blush.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Chimzy:

Our love story started with a casual ‘excuse me, please’ at the noodles aisle in Ebano supermarket. Sheila piqued my interest and we ended up following each other on Instagram but never spoke. Little did we know that a few months later, we would meet again on a flight from Lagos headed to Addis Ababa and sat beside each other. I was on my way to London for a conference, and Sheila was en route to Kenya for a holiday but we both had a 3-hour layover in Addis Ababa. During our flight, we got talking until we arrived in Addis Ababa. Whilst waiting for our next flight, we decided to grab a coffee and it was then I realised that Sheila was not just a fellow traveller, but someone I felt deeply connected with on a profound level.

It didn’t end there, her laughter was also the most beautiful sound I’d ever heard. Just as we were both about to board our next flight, I found myself saying to Sheila ‘Even though our destinations are several miles apart, I can’t help but feel a strong connection with you. I don’t want this layover to be the end but the beginning of our journey and if you let me, the first of many trips’. Sheila of course thought I was joking but in her words ‘I came with energy!!!!’ And the rest they say is history.

Credits

Planner @themelxperience
Location @wavebeachhall
Decor @truelovelane
Ring @sainttracys
Photography @bodunrin_photography

Related Topics:
