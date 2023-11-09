Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Fashion Connoisseurs know the power of an exquisite black-and-white combo. It’s a subtle way to make a fashion statement. When it’s rightly done, a black-and-white combo is one of the best ways to achieve that coveted understated luxury look of this rising minimalist age. Choose black and white when you want to look amazing without giving away how much effort it took to look that good.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucia Musau (@luciamusau)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpumi Mophatlane (@mpumimops)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshwarontle Kopano Galeng (@_baegaleng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sintle. (@sintle_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

That wraps it up for Issue 255!