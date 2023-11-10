Connect with us

Style

Sergio Hudson, Jordan Dunn, Julee Wilson, and Other International Stars Confirmed for GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023

Style

See How Style Stars Stand Out In Premium Black & White This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 255

Events Promotions Style

Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku's Luxury Showcase: The SS24 Collection Unveiled

Style

BNS Exclusive: Veronica Ebie & Odio Mimonet Discuss Vane Style's 'Ready For Retail' Initiative

Style

Check Out This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 193

Beauty Style

Mitchel Ihezue Is In El Salvador Representing Nigeria At The 72nd Miss Universe - Here's How To Vote!

Style

See the 11 Designers to Keep an Eye Out For at GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023

Style

UDIAHGEBI’s Latest Collection is Bold and Unapologetic

BN TV Style Sweet Spot Weddings

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James' Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

Style

10 Weekend-Ready Outfits to Copy, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Style

Sergio Hudson, Jordan Dunn, Julee Wilson, and Other International Stars Confirmed for GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion enthusiasts prepare for the sixth edition of the Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend, scheduled from November 11th to 12th at the GTCentre in Oniru, Lagos.


Going beyond the typical fashion show, this event is a consumer-focused extravaganza and a free business platform. Its purpose is to showcase Africa’s best fashion globally while championing the vibrant spirit of the continent’s burgeoning fashion industry.
This two-day spectacle is not just about runway displays; it also features a series of master classes covering diverse topics such as fashion journalism, styling, branding, modelling, and mental health in the fashion industry. Tailored for entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts, these masterclasses provide invaluable insights into building and sustaining fashion brands in the industry’s ever-evolving landscape.

Headlined by seasoned international fashion icons, the masterclasses will feature notable figures such as international makeup artist John Barnett, British model Jordan Dunn, award-winning fashion journalist Julee Wilson, renowned international hairstylist Jawara, and international fashion stylist Sergio Hudson.

Joining this stellar lineup are other accomplished stylists, including Chinese-born Huishan Zhang, Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, and Jamaican-American designer Edvin Thompson.

Since its inception in 2016, the Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend has grown into one of Africa’s premier platforms, spotlighting the continent’s finest fashion and fostering tangible commerce for small businesses in the fashion sector.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GTCO Plc (@gtbank)

Naturally, the spotlight at the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend will be on the runway show, presenting a meticulously curated assortment of daring and captivating fashion statements from Africa’s top fashion brands.

Anticipate an array of enlightening masterclasses, dynamic runway displays, and complimentary stalls for over 120 fashion retailers, catering to the fervent community of fashion enthusiasts.

The event promises vibrant colours, lively music, and a delightful ambience, crafting a multisensory and thoroughly gratifying experience for all attendees.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

3 Recent Nollywood Movies Addressing Socio-Cultural Issues 

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK

Should the “Married Men Rizz” Thread Be Considered Entertaining?

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating and Inspiring Men Through the Story of Joseph
css.php