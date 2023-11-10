Sergio Hudson, Jordan Dunn, Julee Wilson, and Other International Stars Confirmed for GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023

Fashion enthusiasts prepare for the sixth edition of the Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend, scheduled from November 11th to 12th at the GTCentre in Oniru, Lagos.



Going beyond the typical fashion show, this event is a consumer-focused extravaganza and a free business platform. Its purpose is to showcase Africa’s best fashion globally while championing the vibrant spirit of the continent’s burgeoning fashion industry.

This two-day spectacle is not just about runway displays; it also features a series of master classes covering diverse topics such as fashion journalism, styling, branding, modelling, and mental health in the fashion industry. Tailored for entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts, these masterclasses provide invaluable insights into building and sustaining fashion brands in the industry’s ever-evolving landscape.

Headlined by seasoned international fashion icons, the masterclasses will feature notable figures such as international makeup artist John Barnett, British model Jordan Dunn, award-winning fashion journalist Julee Wilson, renowned international hairstylist Jawara, and international fashion stylist Sergio Hudson.

Joining this stellar lineup are other accomplished stylists, including Chinese-born Huishan Zhang, Nigerian fashion entrepreneur Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, and Jamaican-American designer Edvin Thompson.

Since its inception in 2016, the Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend has grown into one of Africa’s premier platforms, spotlighting the continent’s finest fashion and fostering tangible commerce for small businesses in the fashion sector.

Naturally, the spotlight at the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend will be on the runway show, presenting a meticulously curated assortment of daring and captivating fashion statements from Africa’s top fashion brands.

Anticipate an array of enlightening masterclasses, dynamic runway displays, and complimentary stalls for over 120 fashion retailers, catering to the fervent community of fashion enthusiasts.

The event promises vibrant colours, lively music, and a delightful ambience, crafting a multisensory and thoroughly gratifying experience for all attendees.

