It's Love and Chaos in Episode 8 of “University of Cruise”

Stephanie Coker and Shaffy Bello Explore Love and Respect in Latest Podcast Episode

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Chef Tolu Eros Joins Toke Makinwa on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

Make Bole & Fish At Home, All You Need Is A Good Oven & This Yummy Recipe From Grace Adepoju

BN TV: Tems on Releasing Her Gift, Flirting & Staying Unique on the Angie Martinez Show

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Check out Sisi Yemmie's Tasty Nigerian Fishroll Recipe

Iya Barakat is Back & This Episode of “Teropi Secxxion” stars Odogwu

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Even more drama is being served in Episode 8 of the interesting series, “University of Cruise.”The students are settling into a sense of false normalcy, as things seem to be going nicely romantically and otherwise.

Not only do Jacob and Soma reunite, they also share a vulnerable moment, which warms our hearts. Etim and Flo progress in their relationship as Nikki Killa is focused on her interesting arrangement with her “zaddy.”

However, the students realise that not everything is equal, even things as small as a table in a restaurant.

Episode 8 airs this Saturday, November 25, 2023, on ROK TV on DSTV at 9 p.m. WAT/10 p.m. CAT and ROK UK at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT!

Created by Oma Areh and Executive Produced by Oma Areh and Mercy JohnsonOkojie. “University of Cruise” is directed by Adeoluwa Owu and stars Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, Scott Obilo, and Solomon Mike.

You can catch the repeats on Monday mornings at 9am WAT/10am CAT, Wednesday afternoons at 4pm WAT/5pm CAT, and Friday nights at 9:30pm WAT/10:30pm CAT!

Watch the teaser below:

