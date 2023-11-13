Veekee James Opens Up About Her Engagement, Faith & Life as a Fashion Designer on “Tea With Tay”

In this “Tea With Tay” episode, Taymesan sits with fashion designer and founder of Veekee James, Victoria James.

Born and bred in Ajegunle, Veekee James opens up about life as the first daughter of a widowed tailor mom and how she’s always been a hustler, right from primary school, working as a hairdresser, makeup artist, and any other skills she could pick up.

She also talks about how she got detracted from her studies contributing to her decision to withdraw in her final year after facing sexual harassment from lecturers, and how she eventually decided to start a career in fashion design after running from it due to a perception of it not being lucrative, her success so far, as well as her Christian faith.

The designer talks about her fiance, their relationship, her engagement, which she’d kept under wraps, and how a scandal almost rocked their relationship.

Watch: