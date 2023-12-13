itel Unveils a New Logo, Marking a Fresh Era of Innovation and Customer Empowerment

One of the leading smart life brands, itel, is excited to unveil a new logo to herald a fresh era of innovation, customer-centric philosophy, and a shift in brand identity suited to the dynamic needs.

16 years on from its former logo, itel’s new look and logo underscores the brand’s commitment to being a reliable, innovative and ahead-of-the-market brand without compromising on its core values of affordability, quality and accessibility. Having defined the brand for more than a decade, the old logo gives way to a more modern, vibrant and readily identifiable one, capturing the essence of itel’s brand promise to “Enjoy Better Life”.

Since inception, itel has stayed true to its promise of providing quality yet pocket-friendly electronic products that resonate with user demands and give consumers an opportunity to choose from a range of sophisticated devices that enhance their electronic experience. With the introduction of the new logo, it marks a significant turning point in the brand’s history and a commitment to remain relevant in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

The unveiling of the logo points to a well-thought rebranding initiative that signifies constant growth and expansion. itel remains committed to churning out a lineup of affordable and innovative devices that will enable their users to enjoy a smarter life.

itel’s revamped logo, designed by DesignStudio, the global design team based in Australia, symbolizes a youthful, energetic, and forward-looking approach. Its color of choice, magenta, is deliberate—a move to indicate an inclination towards youthfulness and positivity to stay on top of the dynamic tech landscape. It signifies the power in itel devices and passion and energy for meeting user demands.

By sticking with its now-iconic speech bubble, itel continues to remind existing and new consumers that it is one of the go-to brands for communication and connectivity in the fast-moving world.

Through the forward-slanted angle throughout the logo, itel brings to the fore the fact that it is not only catering to current consumer smartphones and other electronic needs but is also a brand focused on defining the future tech landscape with smart moves and innovations.

When it entered the market 16 years ago, itel was readily identified as a smartphone brand but now, that perception and reality has changed. Not only has it grown into a comprehensive “smart life” brand, itel has now birthed a unique and diverse brand ecosystem that caters to various consumer needs. It achieved this by carefully understanding the unique needs of users and using technological advancements to provide smart life technology products.

itel’s diverse range of products includes smartphones, accessories, personal care products and home appliances, aiming to provide eco-system service and help customers in emerging markets enjoy a better life. Today, itel continues to hold a prominent position in the industry, including being ranked as the “Global No.1 in feature phone category” and the “Global No.1 smartphone brand under $75”, according to IDC sales data in 2023Q2.

itel is not just rebranding to look good or exchange the old for the new, it is keeping faith with company philosophy of meeting and satisfying the ever-evolving needs of consumers. This rebranding perfectly justifies a long-held position and resolve to always provide accessible and innovative smart technology that empowers individuals and communities in emerging markets.

True to its mantra, ‘Enjoy Better Life’, itel will continue to innovate and evolve in its onward trajectory of providing ease, quality and affordability for consumers.





About itel

itel is a global smart life brand dedicated to providing affordable and high-quality consumer electronic products. Committed to understanding the unique needs of users, itel has evolved from a mobile phone brand into a comprehensive ‘smart life’ brand, offering a diverse ecosystem of products to enhance the lives of customers in emerging markets.

