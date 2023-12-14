Get ready for the Fourth Edition of the Amazon Tribe’s Woman of Purpose Brunch Event this 2024

The Woman of Purpose Brunch is an annual event of the Amazon Tribe that brings women from all walks of life together to deliberate, network and craft their vision boards in preparation for the new year.

In furtherance of The Amazon Tribe’s vision to empower, inspire and foster purposeful female leadership and relationships, have created this forum for collaboration and interaction among women.

This event would bring together over 1000 women from across different cities (Abuja, Calabar and Lagos) An important feature of this event is the Vision Boarding session where they will guide attendees to create a mood board highlighting their goals and visions for the new year.

This exciting feature has helped strengthen the bond between women of the community in time past, and has enabled several women to attain feats in their careers and individual lives. Other activities include; Panel discussions, Networking, Exhibition, mocktails e.t.c

At the Woman of Purpose Brunch 2024, they will provide opportunities and grants for business owners and entrepreneurs, to help them scale and grow their enterprises. They will also be providing internship opportunities in reputable organizations and brands in a bid to empower the next generation of female leaders in their careers and personal development.

This edition will feature speeches from some female leaders & CEOS in Nigeria like Rev Binta Max-Gbinije(CEO BMG 7), Pastor Naomi Ose Imiemohon (Founder of NKM International), Ayo Mario-Ese (News Analyst), Arise News and a host of other fantastic speakers.

For registration and more enquiries on how you can be a part of this explosive event, kindly contact 08172987748.

