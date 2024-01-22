Blessing and Kennedy Met During a Photoshoot! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Remember Kennedy? The photographer who fell in love with his muse, Blessing? You can check out their love story for all the juicy details in case you missed it.

Well, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony and it was indeed picture-perfect! Blessing opted for a slim-fit dress to walk down the aisle in and she looked absolutely stunning. Kennedy also came through looking suave in his black tux and we are so obsessed with how well they compliment each other. They also had a colourful traditional wedding and it was such a rich cultural showcase. We love how they infused their roots in such a unique way, proving to us that love and culture remains the sweetest blend. #KBvows23 was an absolute blast and indeed one for the books!

Enjoy their photos below:

Talk about a lit squad!

Now Mr and Mrs!

Cake as sweet as our love 😍

Blessing and Kennedy also had their traditional wedding and this is how it went:

What’s a celebration without cake? 😍

