Blessing and Kennedy Met During a Photoshoot! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Remember Kennedy? The photographer who fell in love with his muse, Blessing? You can check out their love story for all the juicy details in case you missed it.

Well, they exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony and it was indeed picture-perfect! Blessing opted for a slim-fit dress to walk down the aisle in and she looked absolutely stunning. Kennedy also came through looking suave in his black tux and we are so obsessed with how well they compliment each other. They also had a colourful traditional wedding and it was such a rich cultural showcase. We love how they infused their roots in such a unique way, proving to us that love and culture remains the sweetest blend. #KBvows23 was an absolute blast and indeed one for the books!

Enjoy their photos below:

     

      

        

       

           

Talk about a lit squad!

   

   

      

Now Mr and Mrs!

  

   

           

      

       

        

Cake as sweet as our love 😍

    

 

 

              

      

       

Blessing and Kennedy also had their traditional wedding and this is how it went:

    

    

      

     

  

   

   

  

What’s a celebration without cake? 😍

  

           

 

     

  

  

Credits

White wedding

Bride@_blairrrrrrr
Groom@kennedyamaku
Planner@j.bassevents
Makeup@artistrybyrue
Bride’s Dress@mira_bukar
Bride’s Reception Dress@mira_bukar
Bridal Robe@mira_bukar
Bride’s bouquet@cole.ogems
Bridesmaids’ Dresses@love.lily___
Groom’s Suit: @mrfenbrand
Groomsmen suits@mrfenbrand
Bridal hairstylist: @hairbyehis
Jewellery and Accessories@kuyaie_
Photography@kayode_ogungbade
Videography@robert_audu
Planner@j.bassevents
DJ, Light and Sound@djeyebee
MC@mcfrank1010
Decor@gracehills_event
Ushers@fifi.ushersandevents
Security@dexonsecurity
IV, Programs and Access Cards@maspec.ng

Traditional wedding

Bride@_blairrrrrrr
Groom@kennedyamaku
Planner@j.bassevents
Makeup@artistrybyrue
Bride’s Gold outfit@mira_bukar
Bride’s Magenta outfit@mamie.atelier
Groom’s outfits@ugboja_clothing
Gele@stunners_gele
Igbo hairstylist@doxahairandbeauty
Jewellery and Accessories@kuyaie_
Cake@ilowa_bakes
Planner: @j.bassevents
DJ, Light and Sound@djeyebee
MC@mcfrank1010
Photography@sadamstudios
Videography@robert_audu
Decor@gracehills_event
Usher@fifi.ushersandevents
IV, Programs and Access Cards: @maspec.ng

