From a Mutual Friend’s Instagram Story To Forever! Here’s How Romola & Adams Came To Be

The most beautiful love stories are the ones that show up without warning. Imagine just randomly scrolling through social media and boom… love finds you.

It was love at first sight when Adams saw Romola on a mutual friend’s Instagram story. He decided to shoot his shot with a cheesy DM and even though Romola had her doubts, it all cleared when they met for the first time. He stole her heart with his charming looks and beautiful heart, and the rest is a sweet love song. Their pre-wedding photos are adding smiles to our day and we bet they will have the same effect on you.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Romola;

It all began on February 6th when Adams first noticed me on my friend’s Instagram story. Sparking his curiosity, he said to my friend “Who is that fine tall babe?”. At first, I thought, “Who is this guy?” but after about a week, my friend encouraged me to speak to him and at least be his friend. We got talking when he sent me a cheesy message. This man texted me and said, “Knock knock.” I replied, “Who’s there?” and Adams responded, “Romola’s future husband.” I said to myself, ‘This is another Yoruba demon.”

I continued and gave it a chance, opening myself to get to know him without thinking of being with him. I’m not sure why, but I thought he was bald from our virtual conversations. However, after a digital connection, we finally met in person on April 18, 2022, during Ramadan. LOL, you know how they say, “What you ordered vs. what you get?” Well, mine was the great part of the pie. I thought I was meeting a bald, short man, but there was Adams, soft-spoken, 6ft with a beautiful hairline. My heart melted, but I knew that I was not going to make it easy for him. So, as usual, I played hard to get, but not for long!

We had our first date on May 8, 2022. I was living in Birmingham at the time and that Friday, I was so excited to travel down to Leicester for the weekend. That weekend marked the beginning of something special, as Adams officially asked me to be his girlfriend, and, of course, I happily agreed. Life has unfolded beautifully since then; we shared milestones, birthdays, and achievements.

A core memory for me was when Adams surprised me with a trip to Morocco for my 26th birthday in January 2023. That was our first birthday day together, and when I tell you he melted my heart, he did! Adams is the man who thinks! He knows me well and understands exactly how to make me happy, and our friendship continued to blossom. The climax of our love story came on April 30th 2023 when Adams, surrounded by our shared memories, asked me to marry him. Filled with joy and love, I said yes, eagerly embracing the next chapter of our story as we step into a future together.

Credit

Photography: @damimanuels