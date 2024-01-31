Connect with us

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

Farida Yahya: Are You Applying for Global Opportunities? Follow These Tips

2 seconds ago

 on

The world is a glittering canvas of adventure, culture, and personal growth. One of the ways to paint your masterpiece is by snagging a juicy global opportunity. We all envision sipping chai in Mumbai, mastering salsa in Santiago, or teaching English in Thailand. Our international passports practically vibrate with anticipation. However, the reality crashes when the email comes bearing the dreaded red banner, “Thank you for your interest, but…” Rejection – the universal buzzkill, the dream-deflating gremlin of the global pursuit.

But before you drown in a sea of rejections, let’s take a deep breath because I know that feeling all too well. In 2023, I received a total of 57 rejections, receiving one almost every week. The confusion, the anticipations, and the instant deflation were peak torture. However, just this month, I have already received two acceptance emails. What helped me? I transformed my rejections into stepping stones for global success. You can too.

Although it may hurt, it’s essential to view rejections as feedback loops, rather than drowning in self-pity. Analysing the feedback you receive and learning from it can help you refine your approach. Did your application lack clarity? Were your motivations unclear? Did your skills fall short? Use this knowledge to hone your applications and highlight your strengths more effectively. Every rejection is a lesson, and every lesson learned brings you closer to your global dream. There are also necessary steps to master to avoid further rejections.

Be a laser, not a flashlight

Global opportunities are as diverse as the stars in the sky. There are opportunities to volunteer with endangered turtles in Costa Rica, teach STEM in Kenya, and intern at a tech startup in Berlin, but you don’t have to apply to them all. You have to hone in on your passions, skills, and long-term goals. Become a laser and focus on opportunities that resonate with you. This way, your applications won’t be generic resumes on autopilot; they’ll be tailor-made stories highlighting how you’ll truly add value and thrive in that specific role.

 Make research your friend

Applying to a program without thorough research is a blind date with a rabid raccoon. You wouldn’t do it, would you? Dig deep into the program’s website, social media, and alumni networks. Understand their mission, culture, and specific needs. Craft your application around that knowledge, showcasing how you’re the perfect piece of their global puzzle. This level of effort shows genuine interest and sets you apart from the pool of applications.

Craft, don’t compose

Essays and personal statements are often the make-or-break sections. So, ditch the generic fluff and weave a narrative that’s uniquely yours. Share your personal experiences, motivations, and how this opportunity fits into your larger life journey. Use vivid language, paint a picture with your words, and let your personality shine through. You’re not just a list of skills; you’re a fascinating human the program should be lucky to have.

Your recommendation matters

Don’t settle for random professors or distant relatives. Choose recommenders who know your strengths, passions, and work ethic. Ask them for specific examples of your accomplishments and contributions. Encourage them to speak to your global potential and commitment. A stellar recommendation letter can be the magic spell that turns “no” into “hell yes!”

Network like a ninja

The world is a connected web, and so are global opportunities. Tap into online communities, alumni networks, and professional groups related to your chosen field. Participate in discussions, offer valuable insights, and build genuine connections. These connections cannot only open doors to hidden opportunities but also provide invaluable advice and support from people who’ve walked the global path before you.

Embracing the global pursuit is an adventure, complete with both breathtaking highs and gut-wrenching lows. However, resilience, self-awareness, and strategic planning are the ultimate weapons to overcome the challenges. Keeping the fire in your belly burning, refining your approach with every rejection, and never losing sight of the incredible canvas waiting for your global footprints are crucial. Every “No” is just a temporary detour on your path to a resounding “Yes!”

 

***

Featured Image by Emmy E for Pexels.

Farida Yahya is a 2021 Mandela Washington fellow, an author, Start-up coach, and social entrepreneur with over 10 years working experience in the media and development sector.  Farida Yahya is the 11th President of MWFAAN (Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria), a leading network of over 500 young leaders across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT who are Alumni of the US state department's Mandela Washington Fellowship across the business, civic and public management tracks. She also founded the Brief Academy, a learning hub dedicated to developing and supporting female-owned startups to achieve wealth and scalability.  Farida is also the author of Redefining Beautiful, a book that discusses the realities of starting a natural hair business. You can connect with Farida Yahya on Instagram via her personal page @thefaridayahya

