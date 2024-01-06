Connect with us

Music

Ric Hassani Combines Music and Fitness in New Album “Hassani Workout”

Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Greatman Takit, Adika, Eunice Jossy, Jojo Vocals, & George Alao — Bamise

Music

New Video: Spyro feat. Simi — Only Fine Girl (Remix)

Music

New Music: Rayrex and Chuckie.FX — Zombie

Music

New Music: Shatta Wale — Campaign

Music

New EP: Ekunrawo — Show Some Love

Music Scoop Style

Davido Reveals 10 Things He Can’t Live Without on British GQ’s “10 Essentials”

Music

New Music: B!G — Gyration

Music

New EP: Euro Empire Records — Big In Movement

Events Music Promotions

Open Lagos: A Night of Poetic Brilliance with Titilope Sonuga

Music

Ric Hassani Combines Music and Fitness in New Album “Hassani Workout”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian pop singer Ric Hassani has released a fitness music album titled “Hassani Workout.”

The “Gentleman” singer announced the release on his official Instagram page. He said, “Good morning, all! I began my most consistent fitness run exactly a year ago today. Since then, I have fallen in love with everything fitness-related,  especially cardio! Cardio helps you keep shape, build endurance, and keep your body weight under control. Music helps keep momentum while cardio training. I decided to make my very own exercise music more specific for cardio training, but training as a whole! This is “Hassani Workout,” a one-hour-long ‘Tabata Style’ exercise music for your cardio workouts.

With Hassani Workout, I help partition your training with already calculated rest times in-between sets for you and a one-minute recovery time after every “8 cycle” set! Each track is 8 cycles; you decide what routines you will commit to doing for 8 sets, and you go for it. Leaving the entire album on play gives you a complete one-hour cardio experience! ‘Hassani Workout” is OUT NOW! Go check it out! Make this your fitness year! Visit www.richassani.com right now!”

Stream here.

Listen below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php