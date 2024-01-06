Ric Hassani Combines Music and Fitness in New Album “Hassani Workout”

Nigerian pop singer Ric Hassani has released a fitness music album titled “Hassani Workout.”

The “Gentleman” singer announced the release on his official Instagram page. He said, “Good morning, all! I began my most consistent fitness run exactly a year ago today. Since then, I have fallen in love with everything fitness-related, especially cardio! Cardio helps you keep shape, build endurance, and keep your body weight under control. Music helps keep momentum while cardio training. I decided to make my very own exercise music more specific for cardio training, but training as a whole! This is “Hassani Workout,” a one-hour-long ‘Tabata Style’ exercise music for your cardio workouts.

With Hassani Workout, I help partition your training with already calculated rest times in-between sets for you and a one-minute recovery time after every “8 cycle” set! Each track is 8 cycles; you decide what routines you will commit to doing for 8 sets, and you go for it. Leaving the entire album on play gives you a complete one-hour cardio experience! ‘Hassani Workout” is OUT NOW! Go check it out! Make this your fitness year! Visit www.richassani.com right now!”

