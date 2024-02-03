Producers Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and Vincent Nwachukwu Answer Every Question We Have About ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ S7

“Skinny Girl in Transit” is said to be one of the most anticipated web series of 2024. The Ndani TV series made a momentous return to YouTube with over 500k views in one week after several weeks (and months) of teasing.

The series first premiered in 2015 and ran for six seasons. It follows the life of Tiwalade, who deals with the pressure to get married and be a successful career woman while also trying to lose weight. Currently, it is in its seventh season.

Season 7 features the original cast, including Abimbola Craig, Ngozi Nwosu, Sharon Ooja, Ayoola Ayolola, Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Okoli, Beverly Naya, Timini Egbuson, and Ayo Adesanya, as well as new faces like Tony Umez, Diane Russet, and Kunle Remi.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the producers, Vincent Nwachukwu and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, who is also the writer of season 7, to answer every one of (y)our questions.

Hello, Abdul and Vincent. How are you doing?

Abdul: I am doing great! Thank you for asking.

Vincent: Thank you! I am doing great as well.

Skinny Girl in Transit is finally back, and you are a writer for this season, Abdul. Episode 1 dropped, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Let’s address the elephant in the room: “Why did it take this long?”

Abdul: See ehn, I am a fan of the show as well, so I am just as excited. You know, the show is more than just a show; it’s a movement. Writing, producing, and watching it on screen are totally different experiences. Sooooo, honestly, it takes a lot to put a season together. Getting the season greenlit is a process that I believe Vincent is better equipped to answer, being the one who fought for it to happen.

Vincent: Ha Abdul! I don’t know if who fought for it to happen is Vinny o, but just like you, I am also a big fan of the show, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked on the show from its inception, yes, from season 1! At the start of the calendar year we filmed, we knew it was a show the fans wanted to see; they didn’t stop asking, and we could also clearly see the numbers, so naturally we put it forward to the “upper-ups,” and the rest they say is history.

How did you manage to create a storyline that keeps the existing fans hooked while adding fresh and exciting elements?

Abdul: I am a huge fan of the show. I remember exactly where I was when I watched the episode where Shalewa told Kwame to “Dapada!” Lol. I have followed the journey of these characters over the years, and I have been rooting for them. But writing is a collaborative process, so what you will see this season is the collaborative effort of three writers. Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Bunmi Ajakaiye, and my humble self. Just like the fans, we are all invested in the lives of these characters, and we are rooting for them just as much as the fans. That’s the trick.

Did you consider any specific reactions from fans during the writing process?

Abdul: Of course, we had to. The show has been on a break for a few years. We had to come back, and it had to be worth the wait. That is definitely something we took into consideration. There have to be moments that the fans will react to.

When it comes to the returning characters, what can viewers expect in terms of their journeys and relationships? Bigger dreams, bolder choices, or a season of healing and reflection?

Abdul: Expect what you will expect in life. The thing that makes people connect most with the show is that they see themselves in the characters, so yeah, all the rollercoasters we are going through as people trying to work our way through life, you should expect to see the characters trying their best to navigate life as well. The stakes are just much higher now because it’s been quite a journey for these characters.

Vincent: The writers did an amazing job in beautifully weaving the stories of these characters we have come to love and have grown with, and with this season you will find a good balance of all: bigger dreams, bolder, and I dare say interesting choices, and of course some healing and reflection. Episode 1 has already set the ball rolling in this regard. I absolutely loved the inclusion of the therapy scene, because that is very rarely a thing you see on the screen, especially for us as Africans. The beauty of the characters in Skinny Girl is that people find themselves fully in the story, and so whether you are cracking up to Mama Tiwa’s usual antics, or Wosi is being Wosi, or following Shalewa’s growth and healing, you are fully connected and glued episode after episode!

Let’s talk about the thrilling moments that will keep the audience glued to their seats. What are you most excited for the audience to experience in the new season of “Skinny Girl in Transit”?

Vincent: As you would expect, a rollercoaster of emotions, plot twists that will keep the audience completely glued to each episode, and exciting new additions to the cast that makes even me, the producer, look forward to watching and, of course, generally giving the fans a good time as they are used to six seasons in! I look forward to all the comments and feedback as the fans experience this beautiful season of the show.

Will season 7 tackle any tougher or more complex themes that resonate with young adults today?

Abdul: Definitely. Episode one already set the ball rolling with Shalewa’s therapy, which a lot of people connected with. I don’t want to give too much away, but expect more themes like that this season.

The show has an incredible fanbase! Can you share some heartwarming or interesting reactions you’ve seen from fans so far?

Vincent: The show is unarguably one of the biggest web series in this part, and so we did expect the fans would be happy it’s returning for a new season, but for an almost 4-year hiatus, I had my small concerns: what if they have moved on? However, the comments, hilarious tweets, posts, and prayers for their own Mide in the last week were a beautiful reminder of the incredible community that follows this show. 1 week in and more than 500k views is a testament to this. I am grateful that the talent and hard work of the writers, the amazing cast, and the incredibly hard-working crew are paying off.

Abdul: Vincent has said it all, really. I have been laughing so hard at the reactions and tweets. The fact that people are saying they thought they had moved on but, after watching the pilot, are back to being hooked warms my heart. This is the first time in a long time that the producers of the show are changing. So there was a slight worry and pressure about Vincent and me keeping up with what the previous producers had delivered. With the fan reactions so far, it’s very reassuring that we did good.

Is this the final season, or can we expect spin-offs?

Vincent: This question is for the people at Ndani O, or do you have an answer, Abdul?

Abdul: Who I be? Just Writer/Producer. That’s up to the Ogas at the top.

Every creative journey has its ups and downs. What were the biggest challenges you faced while writing this season, and how did you overcome them? And, of course, what were your proudest and most rewarding moments?

Abdul: Writing this season was a collaboration. Everyone brought something unique to the table. Fifi being brilliant as always, and Bunmi has written for the show for years and directed it as well. The major challenge was where to go from where the last season ended. The actors who play these characters are also very passionate about their characters and care about where the writers want to take them. We all had to find a balance, listen to each other, and be open to everyone’s contribution. The proud moment would be seeing the pages come to life, which I was honoured to be part of as a producer as well, and the reward is always seeing the fans pleased while finding teachable moments on the show.

What advice would you give to aspiring producers, writers, actors, and those dreaming of bringing their own stories to life?

Vincent: It’s a beautiful and rewarding journey to do what you love and earn from it, so keep pushing and keep learning. You would have to be at a place of action always so you recognise opportunities when you see them because that’s really what sets Mr A apart from Mr B: being allowed to do, to execute. And every time you get an opportunity to do work, you owe it to yourself to knock it out of the park! Because that’s the only way the next one becomes possible, and that’s how you grow.

Abdul: Always network across and not focus too much on networking up. Your peers are your best bet at creating the magic you require. It will be hard, but it will be worth it. There will be ups and downs, but it will all just make you a better filmmaker, and that is what will set you apart and prepare you for when the big opportunities come. Don’t be too hard on

yourself, and do not let “no” stop you.

And finally, what message do you hope viewers will carry with them after watching Season 7 of “Skinny Girl in Transit”?

Abdul: That you can take a break, make a comeback, and knock it out of the park!!

Vincent: Haha! Well, there is that! I hope the viewers will find inspiration in the journeys of each character, their resilience, their personal growth, and the strength that comes from facing everyday life challenges. I hope that even with all of the love and laughter that is guaranteed, they are reminded that in whatever situation you find yourself in, you can come out stronger and more empowered.