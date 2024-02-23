Connect with us

Ayra Starr Chats with Billboard about the Success of "Rush", Grammys & New Album

New Music: Young Jonn feat. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez - Big Big Things

New Music: Simi - All I Want

New Music: Tee Weirdo - Faraway

6 Nigerian Artistes Who Featured Their Kids On Their Songs & Music Videos

New Music: Adekunle Gold - The Life I Chose

Young Jonn Releases Official Video for "Go Hard"

New Music: Joeboy - Osadebe

New Video: Reekado Banks feat. Seyi Vibes & DelB - Fakosi (Remix)

New Music: Kan Did - No Be Regular

After her recent nomination in the category “Best African Music Performance,” Ayra Starr had a chat with Billboard News to discuss the success of her hit single “Rush,” the excitement she felt from being nominated and attending the Grammy Awards, dealing with imposter syndrome, and newly released single “Commas.”

She also speaks on the new Ayra Starr that will be introduced in her album. She says, “The new Ayra Starr will be excellent. I have grown so much as a person and in my music.”

Watch the full interview below:

