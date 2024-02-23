Ayra Starr Chats with Billboard about the Success of “Rush”, Grammys & New Album

After her recent nomination in the category “Best African Music Performance,” Ayra Starr had a chat with Billboard News to discuss the success of her hit single “Rush,” the excitement she felt from being nominated and attending the Grammy Awards, dealing with imposter syndrome, and newly released single “Commas.”

She also speaks on the new Ayra Starr that will be introduced in her album. She says, “The new Ayra Starr will be excellent. I have grown so much as a person and in my music.”

Watch the full interview below: