Tobi Amusan Wins 60-Metre Hurdles At the Meeting Lievin in France

Femi Otedola, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Peter Obi Pay Tribute to Herbert Wigwe Following His Sad Passing

#LagosCityMarathon2024: Shehu Muazu is the First Nigerian to Finish the Marathon

#LagosCityMarathon2024: Kebene Chala is The First Woman to Cross the Finish Line

#LagosCityMarathon2024: Bernard Sang is The First Person to Cross The Finish Line

New Music: NonyKingz - Wait For Me

AshLuxe Redefines Luxury with 'In Her Bag' Brunch and Unveils New Products

Love Today: Lost In Lagos Magazine Releases Their February Issue

Asake Emerges Best African Music Act at the 26th MOBO Awards

The Headies Award Is Coming Back Home For Its 17th Edition

Tobi Amusan Wins 60-Metre Hurdles At the Meeting Lievin in France

Another day, another win for 26-year-old Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, who just won the women’s 60mH at the Meeting Lievin in France. Clocking in at 7.83 seconds, she defeated Laeticia Bapte of France who came second with a time of 7.97 seconds, while Sarah Lavin of Ireland finished third with a time of 7.98 seconds.

In a remarkable feat just last week, on January 5th, Tobi Amusan broke the African women’s indoor record in the 60-metre hurdles with a time of 7.75 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. This achievement replaced the previous record of 7.77 seconds set in Kazakhstan at the Astana Indoor Meet in January.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Athletics (@worldathletics)

