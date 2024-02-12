Tobi Amusan Wins 60-Metre Hurdles At the Meeting Lievin in France

Another day, another win for 26-year-old Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan, who just won the women’s 60mH at the Meeting Lievin in France. Clocking in at 7.83 seconds, she defeated Laeticia Bapte of France who came second with a time of 7.97 seconds, while Sarah Lavin of Ireland finished third with a time of 7.98 seconds.

In a remarkable feat just last week, on January 5th, Tobi Amusan broke the African women’s indoor record in the 60-metre hurdles with a time of 7.75 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston. This achievement replaced the previous record of 7.77 seconds set in Kazakhstan at the Astana Indoor Meet in January.