News
William Ekong Wins Man Of The Competition at AFCON 2024 | See Full List of Winners
The 2023 CAF African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) came to an end yesterday with a match between Nigerian and host country, Côte d’Ivoire.
Although Nigeria had taken the first lead through captain William Troost-Ekong, it was a victory for the Elephants of Ivory Coast, as they won their third AFCON title against the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a 2-1, through goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.
Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong won the TotalEnergiesMan of the Competition Award. He scored 3 goals and helped the Nigerian team to 4 clean sheets as they emerged second in the tournament.
View this post on Instagram
See the full list of winners below
Ecobank Best Goalkeeper Award
Ronwen Williams – South Africa
View this post on Instagram
Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team Award
Bafana Bafana – South Africa
View this post on Instagram
Puma Golden Boot Award
Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea
View this post on Instagram
Puma Silver Boot Award
Gelson Dala – Angola
View this post on Instagram
Puma Bronze Boot Award
Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt
View this post on Instagram
Best Young Player
Simon Adingra – Côte d’Ivoire
View this post on Instagram
Best Coach Award
Emerse Faé – Côte d’Ivoire
View this post on Instagram