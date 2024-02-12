Connect with us

William Ekong Wins Man Of The Competition at AFCON 2024 | See Full List of Winners

The 2023 CAF African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) came to an end yesterday with a match between Nigerian and host country, Côte d’Ivoire.

Although Nigeria had taken the first lead through captain William Troost-Ekong, it was a victory for the Elephants of Ivory Coast, as they won their third AFCON title against the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a 2-1, through goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.

Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong won the TotalEnergiesMan of the Competition Award. He scored 3 goals and helped the Nigerian team to 4 clean sheets as they emerged second in the tournament.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online)

See the full list of winners below 

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper Award

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online)

 

Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team Award

Bafana Bafana – South Africa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online)

 

Puma Golden Boot Award

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online)

 

Puma Silver Boot Award 

Gelson Dala – Angola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online)

 

Puma Bronze Boot Award 

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online)

 

Best Young Player 

Simon Adingra – Côte d’Ivoire

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online)

 

Best Coach Award 

Emerse Faé – Côte d’Ivoire

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 (@caf_online) 

 

 

