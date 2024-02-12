William Ekong Wins Man Of The Competition at AFCON 2024 | See Full List of Winners

The 2023 CAF African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) came to an end yesterday with a match between Nigerian and host country, Côte d’Ivoire.

Although Nigeria had taken the first lead through captain William Troost-Ekong, it was a victory for the Elephants of Ivory Coast, as they won their third AFCON title against the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a 2-1, through goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.

Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong won the TotalEnergiesMan of the Competition Award. He scored 3 goals and helped the Nigerian team to 4 clean sheets as they emerged second in the tournament.

See the full list of winners below

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper Award

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team Award

Bafana Bafana – South Africa

Puma Golden Boot Award

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea

Puma Silver Boot Award

Gelson Dala – Angola

Puma Bronze Boot Award

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt

Best Young Player

Simon Adingra – Côte d’Ivoire

Best Coach Award

Emerse Faé – Côte d’Ivoire