Ndidi Ukaonu on Balancing Boldness & Humility with Omon Dike on "Omon's Couch"

The Ladies Open Up About Love in Episode 9 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

Greatman Takit, Emmanuel Abadi, Esua & George Alao join TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship in "Balogun"

Watch Simi Deliver a Groovy Live Performance of "All I Want"

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

Baba Dee Opens up on Music, Sound Sultan & Leaving Nigeria on Teju Babyface's Podcast 

New Video: Taves - Folake

Tyla Treats Fans to Her Self-Titled Debut Album "Tyla" + Three Music Videos

Cuppy is Back with the Music Video for “Wale” featuring Wyclef Jean

Wedding Bells? A Baby? Watch Episode 6 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

On this week’s episode of “Omon’s Couch,” host Omon Odike continues her mission of inspiring young women through the success stories of inspirational African businesswomen. Joining her on the couch is Ndidi Ukaonu, the managing director/chief executive officer at Parthian Capital Limited.

Leveraging her twenty-two years of financial industry experience, Ndidi talks about the qualities needed to stand out in your industry, particularly for young professionals navigating the delicate lines between boldness and humility.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

