Connect with us

Culture Style

Your Easter Weekend Style Inspo is Served! Check Out 10 Nigerian Designers BNStyle Editors are Rocking

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Redefining Beauty: Empowering Women through Self-Care & Inclusivity with Zainab Balogun, Mojibade Sosanya & Mitchel Ukachukwu | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

Drea Okeke Made a Fabulous Debut at the 96th Oscars with a Touch of Our Ankara, See Here

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Style

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Culture Style

AsoEbiBella x BellaNaija Style Present | Ankara Styles We Love | Issue 253

Culture Style

AsoEbiBella x BellaNaija Style Present | Ankara Styles We Love | Issue 252

Culture News

A Woven Legacy: IKAKI Fabric Steps Onto the World Stage

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

All The Must-See Looks From Fashionista Guests at Veekee James & Femi Atere's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

BN TV Culture Events Style

AFCON Style Inspo: Check Out 3 Outfits a Nigerian Fashionista Would Wear to See the Matches

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Culture

Your Easter Weekend Style Inspo is Served! Check Out 10 Nigerian Designers BNStyle Editors are Rocking

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you are looking for outfit inspiration for the season, you have arrived at the right place.

Hey BellaStylistas,

It’s Easter Weekend, what’s poppin’?

Have you decided on what to wear for all the social events on your itinerary this weekend? Check out our editors’ picks for the season, from simple minimalist looks to the edgy and embellished; whether you are a dress, suit or jeans girl, these Nigerian brands have something chic for you. Let’s dive in:

1. Lisa Folawiyo Studio

2. Onalaja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onalaja (@onalajaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Onalaja (@onalajaofficial)

3. MiMMi KASU

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimmi Kasu (@mimmikasu)

4. Andrea Iyama

5. Lady Biba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LADY BIBA (@loveladybiba)

6. Tiffany Amber

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Amber (@tiffanyamberng)

7. Desirée Iyama

8. Medlin Couture

9. Wanni Fuga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WANNI FUGA (@wannifuga)

10. ERIKAN

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIKAN (@shoperikan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIKAN (@shoperikan)

Have a Splendid Good Friday!

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Solving The Funding Challenges That Women Entrepreneurs Encounter

Olamikanra Oluwakemi: Who Said You Are Not Beautiful?

Five BellaNaijarians Talk About the Importance of Feminism in Our Society

Temilola Otunla: Are There Any Downsides to Early Success in Life?

Dennis Isong: The Role of Property Appraisal in Real Estate
css.php