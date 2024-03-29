Culture
Your Easter Weekend Style Inspo is Served! Check Out 10 Nigerian Designers BNStyle Editors are Rocking
If you are looking for outfit inspiration for the season, you have arrived at the right place.
Hey BellaStylistas,
It’s Easter Weekend, what’s poppin’?
Have you decided on what to wear for all the social events on your itinerary this weekend? Check out our editors’ picks for the season, from simple minimalist looks to the edgy and embellished; whether you are a dress, suit or jeans girl, these Nigerian brands have something chic for you. Let’s dive in:
1. Lisa Folawiyo Studio
View this post on Instagram
2. Onalaja
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
3. MiMMi KASU
View this post on Instagram
4. Andrea Iyama
View this post on Instagram
5. Lady Biba
View this post on Instagram
6. Tiffany Amber
View this post on Instagram
7. Desirée Iyama
View this post on Instagram
8. Medlin Couture
View this post on Instagram
9. Wanni Fuga
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
10. ERIKAN
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Have a Splendid Good Friday!