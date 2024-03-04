Love is in The Air For Zina and Franklyn! Take in The Beauty of Their White Wedding

Connect with us

Weddings

Finding love can be described as finding pure bliss. Zina and Franklyn have found this beautiful thing called love and we are excited with how it radiates magically.

They had a wedding to seal their love forever and it was all shades of beautiful. Zina looked absolutely gorgeous and she slayed all her looks exceptionally. Franklyn also understood the drip assignment and he came through looking dapper.  Their special day was filled with laughter, joy, and cherished moments that will be remembered for a lifetime. As you scroll through their lovely photos, you’ll yet be reminded that love is such a beautiful thing.

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

   

   

       

      

     

             

        

   

        

  

       

             

      

 

 

   

     

Credits

Bride @dr_zina
Photography @thedavidmartinss
Makeup @revysbeauty
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Planner @glisten_events

 

 

