Chinedu Iroche & Atinuke Aliu Reminisce on Childhood Memories, Culinary Pursuits and More on “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

On this episode of “Crushing On My Girlfriends,” host Chinedu Iroche chats with his friend, Atinuke Aliu, a culinary adventurer, author of a recipe book and IT professional.

In this conversation, they fondly reminisce about how they first met and revisit some hilarious misadventures from their childhoods. Atinuke also shares how she navigates life as a single mother and the inspiration behind her culinary pursuits.

“Crushing On My Girlfriends” is a podcast that celebrates the wonderful lives and achievements of the women Chinedu admires. Catch up on the previous episodes here.

Watch here: