Owen Asemota, Ugo Ugochukwu & Philip Janos Gana Make Africa Teens City 2024 “Future 18” List

Africa Teens City presents “Future 18,” a curated list celebrating the most inspiring teenagers of African descent worldwide. These young leaders are redefining the global narrative through their talent, passion, and dedication to making a positive impact.

“Future 18” showcases a diverse group of young minds who are more than just dreamers – they are visionary leaders actively shaping a brighter future. Their stories highlight Africa’s immense potential and solidify the continent’s position as a breeding ground for the world’s next generation of impactful leaders.

What sets these teenagers apart is their unwavering commitment to using their abilities for the greater good. From groundbreaking innovations and artistic expressions to impactful social initiatives, they are driving positive change in their communities and beyond. As we introduce these Future 18 influencers, we invite the world to witness the incredible power and potential radiating from Africa’s youth.

Africa Teens City is an organisation dedicated to nurturing Africa’s future leaders. Their mission is to empower and mobilise teenagers across the continent and its diaspora, fostering proactive community leaders and positive change-makers. They aim to achieve this through three pillars: Spotlight, Educate, and Empower (SEE).

See the “Future 18” teenagers below:

Owen Asemota – Goalkeeper

NIGERIA

Owen is a 15-year-old goalkeeper from Nigeria. He received his first call-up to the Arsenal U18 squad when he was named on the bench against Fulham in January 2023. Previously capped by England at U15 level, he is now part of the Arsenal U16 squad and will be aiming to earn a scholarship deal.

Ugo Ugochukwu Orlandi – Racing Driver

NIGERIA & UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



Ugo Ugochukwu is a 15-year-old Nigerian-American making waves in the racing world. Starting his career at six, he has already succeeded in karting, winning national and European titles. McLaren Racing recognised his talent and announced a long-term partnership with him in 2021. Transitioning to car racing in 2022, Ugo has continued to impress, securing podium finishes and victories in the British F4 Championship. His achievements inspire young people worldwide to pursue their dreams in motorsports.

Philip Janos Gana – Kart Driver

NIGERIA

Philip is a 15-year-old kart driver and is the first Nigerian licensed driver in Europe, racing for the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria, Nigeria’s FIA affiliate.

Rayan El Mahmoud – Fashion Model

GHANA

Rayan El Mahmoud, an 18-year-old from Ghana, rose to fame as a Vogue Open Casting Class of 2023 winner, joining Greta Thunberg-inspired climate activism. She challenges modelling stereotypes and advocates for self-love and diversity in beauty standards. Passionate about photography and environmental activism, Rayan aspires to establish an agency promoting African talent.

Leah Namugerwa – Climate Activist

UGANDA



Leah is a 20-year-old climate activist from Uganda. She gained prominence for leading tree planting campaigns and advocating for the enforcement of the plastic bag ban in her country. Inspired by Greta Thunberg, she began supporting school strikes in 2019 and has since become a prominent climate advocate. Namugerwa celebrated her 15th birthday by planting 200 trees and initiated the Birthday Trees project, encouraging others to celebrate their birthdays by planting trees. Her major goal is to enforce current climate legislation and raise awareness about climate change issues. She continues to be active in climate activism, participating in conferences and speaking engagements, including the COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt in 2022.

Shilah Sheldone – Artist

KENYA



Sheilah is a 14-year-old artist from Kenya. She is a talented artist, painter, model, poet, singer, actress, designer, and YouTuber. She invented a device to combat human trafficking at age 16, showcased at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, and received the “Youngest Lioness 2018” award. She has met prominent figures like the presidents of Kenya and Uganda and has appeared in international and local media. She aspires to appear on shows hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey. She has received numerous awards, including the Global Child Prodigy Award and the Young, Gifted and Black Entrepreneurial Award. She advocates for children’s rights and is the brainchild of the Shellah Sheldone Arts for Social Change CBD organization.

Malakai Bayoh – Opera Singer

SIERRA LEONE

Malakai Bayoh is a 13-year-old singer from Sierra Leone who captivates listeners with his soulful voice and youthful talent. He made his mark at the Royal Opera House and gained further recognition through a viral duet with Aled Jones. Bayoh’s impressive performances earned him a Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent. Signed with Universal Music, he released his debut album, ‘Golden,’ topping charts swiftly. Outside singing, Bayoh enjoys computer games and supports Liverpool Football Club. He attends school in London and sings with the school’s acclaimed Schola Cantorum.

Onkatile Koolatotse – Beauty Queen

BOTSWANA



Onkatlile Koolatotse is a 16-year-old beauty queen from Botswana, she is the newly crowned Miss Teen Botswana, hailing from Tamasane. She is not just a beauty queen but also the compassionate founder of the “Smile the Little Flower Foundation.” This foundation serves as a powerful advocate for children facing issues they cannot articulate on their own.

Adama Bojang – Footballer

GAMBIA

Adama is a 19-year-old youth international footballer from Bakau, Gambia. He currently plays for Stade de Reims and represents the Gambia national under-20 football team. Bojang gained attention after helping Steve Biko FC earn a promotion from the Gambian second division in 2021. His impressive performance in the Gambia First Division league caught the eye of clubs abroad, leading to his signing with Reims in July 2023. Bojang showcased his talent on the international stage during the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he played a crucial role in helping Gambia reach the final and qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in the CAF Best XI Team of the Tournament. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, Bojang is nicknamed ‘the Gambian Hurricane’.

Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh (DJ Switch) – DJ & Philanthropist

Ghana

Erica, also known as DJ Switch, is a 16-year-old Ghanaian sensation who excels as a DJ, singer, activist, and philanthropist. She gained prominence for her remarkable talent as a DJ, winning numerous awards, including the Young DJ Of The Year in 2020. Beyond her music career, DJ Switch is an outspoken activist advocating for quality education, healthcare, gender equality, and sustainable development. She channels her passion for social change through her foundation, The DJ Switch Foundation, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact in her community and beyond.



Joseph Awinongya Jnr – Boxer

GHANA & UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



Joseph is a 16-year-old boxer from Ghana. He has achieved remarkable success in various boxing championships, including the Silver Gloves National Championship, the St. Louis National Championship, the Junior Olympic National Championship, the Wisconsin National Championship, and the USA National Championship. Despite his young age, Awinongya has already been drafted into the US boxing amateur team, graduated high school early, earned an associate degree, and is currently a scholarship student at the University of Saint Francis. Apart from his boxing achievements, Joseph is recognized for his philanthropy, having donated to organizations such as the Motherly Love Foundation. He emphasizes the importance of self-motivation and discipline in both boxing and academics, acknowledging boxing’s role in instilling discipline and focus.

Stacey Fru – Author

SOUTH AFRICA



Stacey is a 16-year-old child author and activist from South Africa. She gained recognition as Africa’s youngest published author when her debut novel “Smelly Cats” was released just before her eighth birthday in 2015. She has authored several more books, including “Bob and the Snake” and “Tim’s Answer.” Additionally, Fru is the founder of the Stacey Fru Foundation, established in 2016 to improve education access in rural South Africa. Her remarkable achievements have earned her awards such as the 2019 Pan-African Award for Literary Work and the 2020 Global Child Prodigy Award. Furthermore, she was shortlisted for the 2020 International Children’s Peace Prize, solidifying her status as an influential figure in both literature and activism.

Heman Bekele – Scientist

ETHIOPIA



Heman is a talented 14-year-old scientist from Ethiopia and has achieved the impressive title of “America’s Top Young Scientist.” He earned this recognition by inventing a unique soap named MTS (Melanoma Treating Soap) specifically designed to address skin cancer. Heman’s dedication to simplifying complex health challenges with innovative solutions makes him a promising young force in the world of science and discovery.

He plans to further refine his invention and establish a non-profit organization to distribute the soap to communities in need over the next five years.

Marley Dias – Activist, Writer

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



Marley, an 18-year-old college student at Harvard, is a purpose-driven activist and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks. Her campaign, launched in 2015, aimed to collect books featuring Black female protagonists, ultimately amassing over 13,000 books. Marley’s work has garnered international recognition, leading her to speak at prestigious events such as the White House’s United States of Women alongside Michelle Obama and Oprah. She has been featured on prominent media platforms and was named one of TIME’s 25 most influential teens in 2018. Marley’s achievements include being the youngest member of the Forbes 30 under 30 list and receiving awards such as the Smithsonian Ingenuity Award and Ebony 100. She continues to advocate for diversity and inclusion through her various projects and engagements.

Isra Hirsi – Climate Activist

SOMALIA



Isra Hirsi, a 20-year-old climate activist from Somalia, is a leading figure in the sustainability movement. As co-founder of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, she organized over 1000 strikes nationwide, earning recognition such as the Brower Youth Award. Hirsi’s dedication to environmental justice and advocacy positions her as a significant influencer shaping the future of global activism.

Tanyaradzwa Adel Muzinda – Motorcross Rider

ZIMBABWE



Tanyaradzwa is a 19-year-old trailblazing motocross champion from Zimbabwe. She made history as the first female to win a motocross championship in Zimbabwe. Tanyaradzwa’s achievements extend internationally, as she has participated in FIM-sanctioned races in Europe and earned numerous accolades, including Junior Sportswoman of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards. Despite financial challenges, she actively gives back to her community by supporting education and organising charitable events. Tanyaradzwa is also known for her dedication to sports and development, reflected in her role as the European Union Zimbabwe Honorary Ambassador for Youth, Gender, Sports, and Development.

Kheris Rogers – Entrepreneur

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



Kheris is a 17-year-old multi-talented individual, excelling as a model, dancer, singer, actress, and fashion designer. She made history as the youngest designer to showcase her clothing line at New York Fashion Week. Kheris’s journey began after facing bullying for her dark skin in first grade, which inspired her to create the “Flexin’ In My Complexion” brand.

Her clothing line, endorsed by celebrities like Alicia Keys and Lupita Nyong’o, gained widespread recognition and earned Kheris accolades such as being named one of Teen Vogue’s 21 Under 21. Beyond fashion, Kheris uses her platform to advocate against bullying and racism, inspiring self-confidence and acceptance among young people through speaking engagements and social media. Her vision for the future is one where everyone embraces and loves themselves inside and out.

Melisa Ashley – Beauty Queen and Entrepreneur

UGANDA

Melisa is a 14-year-old beauty queen from Uganda who brings youthful grace to the pageant stage. But that’s not all—she’s also a young entrepreneur. Melisa owns a fashion brand called Fantastic Brands, showing off her creativity and business skills at such a young age. She’s not just a beauty queen; she’s a talented and ambitious young businesswoman.