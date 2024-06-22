Connect with us

Weddings

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Weddings

From Childhood Crush to Forever Love! Enjoy Irene & Chidera's #BNBling

Weddings

Dammy and Sammy Fell in Love After 12 Years of Being Friends!

Weddings

Tolulope Fell in Love With Her High School Senior! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From The Instagram DMs to the Aisle! Here's How Blessed & Emeka Came to be

Weddings

All Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Khadija & Abdulmutalib Reconnected and Fell in Love!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Watch All The Beautiful Moments From Sharon Ooja's "Disco and Diamonds" Bridal Shower

Weddings

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here’s The Perfect Guide To a Lit Weekend

Weddings

Frank Saw Paula's Photo on Instagram and Was Instantly Smitten!

Weddings

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey guys, it’s the weekend! 💃🏻

The only thing synonymous with the weekend on this end is ‘fun’. So, if you’ve signed up for a fun weekend, we’ve got all you need to make your plans worthwhile. If you’re a fan of love, fashion and beauty, we’ve reserved a front-row seat for you in the #BellaNaijaWeddings weekly zone.

Today, we’ll give you a rundown of all the heartwarming stories, stunning inspos and thrilling videos we had all week long. Trust us when we say this is all you need to spice up your weekend. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Moses Found The Woman of His Dreams on Tumblr! #Thepromise24

A Yoruba-Edo Affair! Sandra & Moses’ Trad Was a Perfect Blend of Love and Culture

Martins Fell in Love With Michelle The Moment He Saw Her in Church!

Witness Love in its Purest Form With Likho & Trey’s Wedding Video

Naomi & Chiby Reconnected After High School and it Was Love at First Kiss!

Khadija & Abdulmutalib Reconnected Through a Mutual Friend and Fell in Love!

A Perfect Proposal in Paris! Chidera Got a Sweet ‘Yes’ From His Childhood Crush

Tolulope Reconnected With Her High School Senior and They Fell in Love!

First Friends, Then Lovers! Dammy & Sammy Met in Uni 13 Years Ago

When a Tech Bro Falls in Love with a Tech Sis! #ForeverMJ Began with a Call on Microsoft Teams

This Beauty Look is Perfect For an Exquisite White Wedding Slay!

Brides-to-be! Diane Russet Is Showing You How to Slay with Finesse on Your Trad With This Inspo

Add a Captivating Effect to Your Big Day With This Inspo

Bring Irresistible Glow to Your Big Day With This Inspo Served by Diane Russet

Exude Pure Radiance on Your Big Day With This Lovely Inspo

Brides-to-be! Here’s The Go-to Inspo For Sheer Elegance on Your Yoruba Trad

This Couple’s Reaction to Their Wedding Decor is so Beautiful to Watch!

This Groom and His Squad Totally Understood the Drip Assignment!

This Sweet Couple’s Moment During Their Yoruba Trad Will Get You Cheesing Out

This Groom’s Squad Totally Passed The Vibe and Style Check!

This Groom’s Mom Brought The Right Amount of Energy to the Dance Floor

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security
css.php