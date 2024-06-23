Connect with us

Weddings

A Sweet Workplace Love Story! Here's How Majiri & Justus' Fairytale Began

Weddings

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Weddings

From Childhood Crush to Forever Love! Enjoy Irene & Chidera's #BNBling

Weddings

Dammy and Sammy Fell in Love After 12 Years of Being Friends!

Weddings

Tolulope Fell in Love With Her High School Senior! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From The Instagram DMs to the Aisle! Here's How Blessed & Emeka Came to be

Weddings

All Thanks to a Mutual Friend, Khadija & Abdulmutalib Reconnected and Fell in Love!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Watch All The Beautiful Moments From Sharon Ooja's "Disco and Diamonds" Bridal Shower

Weddings

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here’s The Perfect Guide To a Lit Weekend

Weddings

A Sweet Workplace Love Story! Here’s How Majiri & Justus’ Fairytale Began

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Who says you can’t find love in your line of work? Well, Majiri and Justus did and it’s been a sweet love ride!

They crossed paths during a Microsoft Teams call and it went from coding lessons to an intentional long-distance relationship. You’ll have to keep reading to see how Justus didn’t back down on shooting his shot. Now, these lovebirds are set for a lifetime of bliss and we blessing our day with their beautiful pre-wedding photos. Each frame exudes warmth and genuine love, capturing the essence of their journey together. We are so excited for these two as they embark on their forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Majiri:

I first met Justus on a Microsoft Teams call in 2020 while working from home. He was in Nigeria, and I had just landed in Canada. Initially, he seemed like just another tech bro in the workplace, trying to impress his female colleagues with coding skills. I struggled with coding at first, and he was always there to help. Over time, our conversations deepened, and we began to talk more about our likes, life, and the future. He understood me in a way that brought me peace. Whether I was happy or sad, he was the first person I wanted to tell.

Even after we left the job, we remained friends. I wasn’t thinking about relationships at that point. Then one day, after some playful banter, he confessed he had feelings for me. I played it cool, not wanting to rush into anything. You know, a girl can’t just lose guard. Six months later, after his persistence and patience, I agreed. I’m not sure exactly when it happened, but I realized I couldn’t imagine my life without him. He listens to me, he is patient with me, and he treats me like a princess. Despite the distance—he in Nigeria and I in Canada—our bond grew stronger.

He finally got his visa to Canada. Two months after he arrived, he popped the question. I’ve always admired his determination; when he sets his mind to something, he sees it through. Believe it or not, I am the luckiest girl in the world to have him.

How we met
By the groom, Justus:

I met Majiri like every other classic couple, at work. Continents apart, no one even dared to think that romance was remotely possible. At least not until I heard those words. The words weren’t romantic, there was no hint of attraction, all it was, was a sign of the ultimate characteristic of a wife, support. At that moment, I thought to myself, she could be the one. Convinced I had met my potential wife remotely, I waited to meet her physically. The moment I met her, she was so beautiful that I was taken aback. I would get lost in thought just staring at her. My mind was made up, she must be my wife. Having reached that conclusion, I began my plans to leave the country for Canada that year so I can be with her. I was not worried even when she turned me down, I was convinced that we were made for each other and nothing could come between us.

I always ended our phone calls with “I love you” but she didn’t reply. I was not deterred by that, I was ready to follow the process. It came as a shock to me one night when I said my usual at the end of the call and she replied. I was surprised and happy for it was in this moment, the relationship started. When we started dating, it was remote, from Canada to Nigeria. I still remember having to adjust to her timezone so we could call. We spent thousands of hours on the phone while our relationship continued to grow. I told her from the start that I’d marry her but being a cautious woman, she didn’t believe. All I had to do was prove to her again and again and again that my words weren’t a joke. Fast forward to today and here we are, as man and wife. I am grateful to God for bringing her my way, it was definitely the hand of God upon us.

Credits

Makeup @glambykenny_
Hairstylist @kutiesbeautylounge
Outfits @velvet__clothier
Bridal stylist @stylebyvelvet
Photography @jideoketonadephotography
Planners @1015events

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Krystal Chindori-Chininga on Returning to Zimbabwe After 8 Years in the US in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University
css.php