A Sweet Workplace Love Story! Here’s How Majiri & Justus’ Fairytale Began

Who says you can’t find love in your line of work? Well, Majiri and Justus did and it’s been a sweet love ride!

They crossed paths during a Microsoft Teams call and it went from coding lessons to an intentional long-distance relationship. You’ll have to keep reading to see how Justus didn’t back down on shooting his shot. Now, these lovebirds are set for a lifetime of bliss and we blessing our day with their beautiful pre-wedding photos. Each frame exudes warmth and genuine love, capturing the essence of their journey together. We are so excited for these two as they embark on their forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Majiri:

I first met Justus on a Microsoft Teams call in 2020 while working from home. He was in Nigeria, and I had just landed in Canada. Initially, he seemed like just another tech bro in the workplace, trying to impress his female colleagues with coding skills. I struggled with coding at first, and he was always there to help. Over time, our conversations deepened, and we began to talk more about our likes, life, and the future. He understood me in a way that brought me peace. Whether I was happy or sad, he was the first person I wanted to tell.

Even after we left the job, we remained friends. I wasn’t thinking about relationships at that point. Then one day, after some playful banter, he confessed he had feelings for me. I played it cool, not wanting to rush into anything. You know, a girl can’t just lose guard. Six months later, after his persistence and patience, I agreed. I’m not sure exactly when it happened, but I realized I couldn’t imagine my life without him. He listens to me, he is patient with me, and he treats me like a princess. Despite the distance—he in Nigeria and I in Canada—our bond grew stronger.

He finally got his visa to Canada. Two months after he arrived, he popped the question. I’ve always admired his determination; when he sets his mind to something, he sees it through. Believe it or not, I am the luckiest girl in the world to have him.

By the groom, Justus:

I met Majiri like every other classic couple, at work. Continents apart, no one even dared to think that romance was remotely possible. At least not until I heard those words. The words weren’t romantic, there was no hint of attraction, all it was, was a sign of the ultimate characteristic of a wife, support. At that moment, I thought to myself, she could be the one. Convinced I had met my potential wife remotely, I waited to meet her physically. The moment I met her, she was so beautiful that I was taken aback. I would get lost in thought just staring at her. My mind was made up, she must be my wife. Having reached that conclusion, I began my plans to leave the country for Canada that year so I can be with her. I was not worried even when she turned me down, I was convinced that we were made for each other and nothing could come between us.

I always ended our phone calls with “I love you” but she didn’t reply. I was not deterred by that, I was ready to follow the process. It came as a shock to me one night when I said my usual at the end of the call and she replied. I was surprised and happy for it was in this moment, the relationship started. When we started dating, it was remote, from Canada to Nigeria. I still remember having to adjust to her timezone so we could call. We spent thousands of hours on the phone while our relationship continued to grow. I told her from the start that I’d marry her but being a cautious woman, she didn’t believe. All I had to do was prove to her again and again and again that my words weren’t a joke. Fast forward to today and here we are, as man and wife. I am grateful to God for bringing her my way, it was definitely the hand of God upon us.

Credits

Makeup @glambykenny_

Hairstylist @kutiesbeautylounge

Outfits @velvet__clothier

Bridal stylist @stylebyvelvet

Photography @jideoketonadephotography

Planners @1015events