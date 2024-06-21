Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Features Living Sweet Spot

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Celebrating Dads! See How Your Faves are Showing Their Love on Father's Day

Sweet Spot Weddings

Watch All The Beautiful Moments From Sharon Ooja's "Disco and Diamonds" Bridal Shower

Promotions Sweet Spot

Infinix and University of Ibadan Commission Newly Renovated ICT Student Resource Centre

Living Sweet Spot

A Happy Birthday & Baby Bump! Tania Omotayo is Expecting Baby Number Two

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

"Superstar" Turns 13! A Look Back at Wizkid's Debut Album Bangers

Movies & TV Sweet Spot Weddings

Dami Elebe & Emeka Emodi Are Married! See Their Lovely Wedding Photos

BN TV Career Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James Documents Her Rise to Stardom in Short Film "From Ajegunle To Forbes"

Sweet Spot Weddings

We Are Swooning Over Leo Dasilva & Maryam Laushi's Pre-Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lost in the magic of love, Chelsea and Daniel took their sweet love to Jamaica, where they tied the knot in a colourful Ghanaian trad.

Their special day came with so much beauty and we can’t help cheesing out. From the heartwarming wedding morning moments with their squad to their emotional vows exchanged under the Caribbean sun, and the lit reception that had everyone dancing the night away, every aspect of their wedding was filled with love and joy. They looked so stunning in their traditional kente outfits and you can tell that they are so smitten. Their wedding video is so beautiful will have you glued to your screen as you watch.

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography and Photography @tnglobalstudios

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anendlessocean is Embracing His Artistic Identity Beyond Gospel Music

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security
css.php