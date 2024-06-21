Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Lost in the magic of love, Chelsea and Daniel took their sweet love to Jamaica, where they tied the knot in a colourful Ghanaian trad.

Their special day came with so much beauty and we can’t help cheesing out. From the heartwarming wedding morning moments with their squad to their emotional vows exchanged under the Caribbean sun, and the lit reception that had everyone dancing the night away, every aspect of their wedding was filled with love and joy. They looked so stunning in their traditional kente outfits and you can tell that they are so smitten. Their wedding video is so beautiful will have you glued to your screen as you watch.

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography and Photography @tnglobalstudios