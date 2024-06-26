Connect with us

Olamide Announces Forthcoming Project ‘Ikigai’ featuring Fireboy DML, Asake & Lil Kesh

Nigerian rap heavyweight Olamide surprised fans with a new project announcement just hours after his performance at Davido and Chioma‘s wedding. Titled “Ikigai,” the 7-track project translates to “reason for being” or “life’s purpose” in Japanese.

“Ikigai” marks Olamide’s 10th solo album and 15th project overall. The album boasts collaborations with both current and former YBNL associates. Fans can expect to hear YBNL stars Fireboy DML and Asake on track 3, “Uptown Disco.” The project also features a reunion with past YBNL members Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh on the closing track, “Synchro System.”

This news comes on the heels of Olamide’s successful 2023 album “Unruly,” which included hit songs like “Trumpet” featuring CKay, “New Religion” with Asake, and “Jinja.”

