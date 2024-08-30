‘Tell Your Story’: The Launch of a Premium Documentary Service by BON Storytelling Agency

BON Storytelling Agency, one of the leaders in corporate and personal brand storytelling, is proud to announce the launch of its latest service line, Tell Your Story. Spearheaded by visionary founder Bolanle Olosunde-Jenrola, this groundbreaking service is set to redefine how the achievements and legacies of industry leaders, retired CEOs, and other influential figures are documented and celebrated.

“Tell Your Story” is designed to provide a premium, bespoke documentary experience that captures the essence of a lifetime’s work and success. Whether you’re a titan of industry, a retiring corporate executive, or someone who has made a significant impact on society, this service will help you immortalize your journey in a powerful and captivating narrative.

In her words, Bolanle says that;

Our goal with ‘Tell Your Story’ is to democratize the process of creating high-quality documentaries that don’t just highlight career achievements but also the personal milestones that have shaped these leaders into who they are today. We believe that every great leader has a story that deserves to be told in a way that resonates with future generations.

The “Tell Your Story”package includes:

Premium Documentary Production: A full-scale, professionally produced video that delves into the successes, challenges, and defining moments of your life and career.

High-Quality Photography: Complementary to the documentary, a premium photo shoot capturing your essence in both formal and candid settings, adding a visual dimension to your legacy.

Personalized Storytelling: Every documentary is custom-tailored to reflect the unique journey of each client, ensuring that their story is told with authenticity and impact. This is why we will also include interviews to corroborate the history of the narrative.

By offering this service, BON Storytelling Agency is making it possible for more people to leave behind a legacy that goes beyond written words, allowing them to share their wisdom, experiences, and insights with a broader audience.

For more information about “Tell Your Story” or to schedule a conversation with BON Storytelling Agency visit the website, call +2348025352085 or send an email to [email protected]

Sponsored Content