Discover the New Samsung Era with the Latest Screen Lineup Unboxed

Samsung Electronics today provided a closer look at its 2024 TV lineup at the Unbox & Discover event held in Lagos, Nigeria, by showcasing the latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs.

As one of the world’s leading TV manufacturers for 18 consecutive years, these Samsung 2024 offerings offer next-level home entertainment experience with advanced processors and powerful, AI-driven features.

Neo QLED 8K stands as the flagship of Samsung’s latest TV lineup, equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and marking a significant leap in AI TV technology. This processor features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers twice the speed of its predecessor, along with an eightfold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512 — ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.

Every scene on the Neo QLED 8K is a feast for the eyes, thanks to its AI-driven picture technology. It brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness, from facial expressions to the subtlest nuances. With 8K AI Upscaling Pro, users’ favorite shows and movies are transformed to closely match the 8K display, allowing them to enjoy the level of details and picture clarity that surpasses conventional 4K TVs. Additionally, AI Motion Enhancer Pro makes fast action smoother and clearer — a dream for sports fans.

All these features come together to redefine the big screen experience, setting a new standard in visual immersion. For Gaming, the AI Auto Game Mode kicks in, optimizing the visuals and audio for an even more immersive and engaging gaming experience.

AI Energy Mode is an interesting one as it saves power without compromising picture quality. These features ensure that the Samsung Neo QLED 8K is easy, personalized, and energy efficient for all entertainment needs.

Samsung’s latest TVs are designed to connect with a smart ecosystem immediately upon setup. The moment users turn on their new Samsung TV, the TV recognizes and connects to existing networks and devices, all orchestrated through a simple notification on users’ smartphones. This effortless setup extends to all Samsung devices at home as well as third-party appliances and IoT devices, thanks to its compatibility with HCA and Matter. This eliminates the need for extra hubs, so everything from lighting to security sensors can be managed directly from the screen.

Samsung’s 2024 screen lineup also brings integration with users’ smartphones to new heights. Users can simply bring their smartphone near the TV to activate Smart Mobile Connect, which turns the device into a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances. Additionally, in 2024, users can use their smartphones as game controllers with a customizable user interface (UI) and haptic feedback, offering convenient and enhanced gameplay at their fingertips.

Available in two models, QN900D and QN800D, and in sizes of 65, 75, and 85 inches, the Neo QLED 8K lineup promises an unparalleled viewing experience that sets new standards in the premium large-screen category. For more information or to pre-order Samsung’s 2024 TV products, click here to visit the website.

