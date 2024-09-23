Jameson Distillery on Tour Returns: Five Days of Music, Food, and Whiskey at Lagos’ National Theatre

Get ready, Lagos! The Jameson Distillery on Tour is back for its third edition, and this time, it’s bigger and bolder. From September 27th to October 1st, 2024, the Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) will take place at the iconic National Theatre. With five action-packed days of live music, gourmet food, fashion, and skating, it promises to be the ultimate Jameson party, offering guests the chance to create unforgettable memories with both old and new friends.

Jameson, a brand committed to authenticity, friendship, and inclusivity, continues to celebrate the art of bringing people together through shared interests. This edition promises an unforgettable experience, featuring exclusive whiskey tastings and live demonstrations by their brand ambassadors, who will guide guests through the rich history of our famed triple-distilled Irish whiskey—from the beautifully crafted barrels to the distinct flavors that set Jameson apart.

Whether seasoned whiskey enthusiasts or beginners, guests will not only taste their whiskey but also gain a deeper understanding of the history and craftsmanship that define the brand.

“Creating unique connections has always been important to Jameson Whiskey. This year’s Jameson Distillery on Tour aims to reinforce our bond with our community by giving guests multiple opportunities to expand their social network and immerse themselves in the world of Jameson”, says Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

To kick off the tour, Jameson has teamed up with Afrovibes, a live music platform renowned for its energetic performances. Day 2 dives into Nigeria’s vibrant skating culture; in collaboration with DenCity, guests will witness remarkable skate feats, participate in demonstrations, and experience the thrill of a growing movement.

On Day 3, the Vogue Boys take center stage with an experiential water park festival. Day 4 offers something special for food lovers, focusing on gourmet junk food paired with Jameson whiskey, in collaboration with Kewa’s Kitchen and Kevwe & Cam. The grand finale features a dynamic partnership with The Mainland Block Party, celebrating the heartbeat of Naija—Afrobeats!

A Special Guest Appearance by Jameson’s Master Cooper

As a special treat for whiskey enthusiasts, Ger Buckley, a fifth-generation Midleton cooper and master craftsman, will offer an exclusive demonstration of his trade, using the same traditional methods and tools passed down from his grandfather.

Ger is responsible for maintaining the distillery’s one million oak casks in top condition. This rare opportunity allows guests to witness the artistry of barrel-making and gain an insider’s perspective on the craftsmanship that goes into each barrel that houses Jameson whiskey.

“This edition goes beyond celebrating our whiskey; it’s a tribute to Nigeria’s vibrant and dynamic culture. We’ve crafted a unique experience that not only highlights Jameson’s craftsmanship but also honours the community we proudly call home. We are thrilled to unveil what we have in store for our guests!” says Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

Don’t miss out on this special event! Whether you’re a whiskey enthusiast, a music fan, or looking for new experiences, the Jameson Distillery on Tour offers something for everyone. To attend, simply visit www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ng/jameson-distillery-on-tour-lagos-2-0/ and register for free. Follow them on socials @jamesonngr for updates, and use the hashtag #JDOT2024 to join the conversation.



