Kanyin and Zak Formed a Sweet Connection at a Friend’s Birthday Party

Kanyin and Zak crossed paths for the first time at a friend’s birthday party… or so she thought. Unknown to her, he had actually been in her Twitter DMs three years earlier!

They bonded instantly at the party, and after that, it was clear that Cupid had something magical in store for them. Zak planned an intimate proposal, where he asked Kanyin to marry him, and she joyfully said ‘yes.’ As they gear up for their special day, we can’t help but swoon over their sweet love story. Their pre-wedding photos radiate pure joy and chemistry, capturing the essence of a love that was truly meant to be.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Kanyin:

We met at a friend’s birthday party. It was a house party, and he came with some mutual friends. He stood beside my friends and me, and I couldn’t stop admiring how handsome he looked. He was wearing sneakers, a shirt, and trousers. Honestly, I’m not one to admire guys in sneakers, but trust me, he looked really good, and I couldn’t stop admiring him. I was seriously admiring him that night and I couldn’t stop staring at intervals. He looked so peaceful and calm… I was hoping he was feeling the girl. Luckily for me, he was feeling the fine girl and he actually knew me. He had sent me a DM on Twitter about three years before we met at the party. He reminded me later of how we had once spoken on the phone.

Here’s how Zak popped the question:

We were having a conversation on a random day after work, and I was talking about how I needed to relax and wanted to go to a hotel for the weekend (I say this every market day ). He would always say no, but at some point in the conversation that day, he started indulging me and said we should go. He later suggested adding a dinner too, where I would dress up, he would get me a dress, pay for a makeup artist, and arrange for a nail tech to fix my nails. I don’t know, but the moment he said those things, I knew it was going to be a proposal. But of course, I kept quiet because I didn’t want to ruin the surprise. The only thing I was not sure of was where it was going to be, but I knew I was going to get proposed to that weekend. I really looked forward to it because I was excited to see what he had planned. I’m a proposal girlie, and it’s one thing I had always looked forward to in my life. I’m glad he listened and tried all he could to surprise me and make me happy.

Credits

Planner @diwura Events

Photography @awgzzz

Videography @oohjayfilms

