Tsitse and Tofa Found Love in Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Tsitse and Tofa met in church and a nudge from two mutual friends transformed them from friendly strangers into something much more.

As they embark on their beautiful journey, we are yet reminded that all it takes is a little push from fate—and a couple of friends—for true love to find its way. They are serving premium alté vibes with their pre-wedding shoot and each frame is an artistic display of their beautiful love. No doubt, these two were meant to be and their pre-wedding photos are proof.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the couple, Tsitse & Tofa:

Our story kicked off in 2015 when we were both university students, living it up in the vibrant city of Brighton. Our paths first crossed in the cozy, welcoming vibe of our shared church community. Back then, we were more like friendly strangers, exchanging polite nods and small talk. For the first two years, we stayed in our own worlds, practically acquaintances, despite orbiting the same circles.

But fate, with its cheeky sense of timing, had other plans. Thanks to a little nudge from two mutual friends, we started spending more time together. What began as casual chats slowly turned into something more electric. By 2018, our friendship had sparked into a close, unbreakable bond. The shift from casual friends to something deeper felt so natural, it was almost like they were always meant to find each other.

As our connection grew, our story flowed naturally toward a magical moment in January 2024. In a setting filled with love and anticipation, Tofarati took a deep breath, got down on one knee, and popped the question that would change everything. That single, heart-stopping moment was the culmination of years of laughter, shared secrets, and a deepening love—a love that promises a lifetime of adventure and excitement.

Credits

Bride @tsi.tse

Groom @tofaolu

Planner @tessallureevents

Photography @lumigraphy__

Makeup @the.ajide

Location @hfactorhomes

Groom’s outfit @Thisisusng

Blue Dressp @wannifuga

Second outfit @sise.label

