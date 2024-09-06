Smart Emmanuel: The Two Overlooked Reasons Why Customers Choose You

There are numerous reasons why people choose to buy from you, but I will focus on two important ones. Sometimes you see someone driving a long distance to conduct business with a company when there are closer alternatives. In other cases, you find yourself buying a foreign brand even when local options are available. People will pay a premium for a brand you might consider unworthy, even where there are cheaper alternatives. People buy for many reasons—prestige, satisfaction, and price—but two factors inspire customers to buy that are often overlooked by entrepreneurs.

Customers Buy Because They Like You (or Your Brand)

There are iPhone users who will remain loyal to Apple even when the company has a bad year and doesn’t release a great phone. Other brands may launch superior models, but these customers are so attached to the Apple brand that they remain loyal. I’ve had customers stick with me during tough months, even when they had other options. They’ve grown to love me to the point where they can’t abandon me over one bad month. To achieve this, you need to consistently exceed customer expectations. Your share of their loyalty must be so significant that occasional mistakes are overlooked. A price increase might cause a stir, but they will still stay with you.

Beyond exceeding expectations, you must genuinely show that you care. Customers know many businesses treat them like just another number, so they notice when you treat them with special attention. They won’t be swayed by a month or even a year of good treatment; years of consistent care will win them over forever. Some of my clients have been with me for years and have become so accustomed to my service that they’ve forgotten how to look for alternatives. I also experienced this during my time in the oil and gas industry. It’s possible to lose a loyal customer, and the way to do so is simple—let them believe you are no longer on their side. A bad month doesn’t mean you’ve abandoned them, but how you handle that month or their requests can show you’re taking them for granted.

When I retired from my oil and gas industry, I gave my major clients direct access to the market, but they valued our relationship so much that they refused to bypass me, even if it meant saving money. They waited for me to come out of retirement and continue doing business. For two years, I had consistently exceeded their expectations, and they were not willing to take a risk with anyone else.

Customers Buy From You Because They Trust You

Trust is a powerful word. It’s a serious and adult word. You don’t trust inexperienced people. If you say something will work, it must work. You need to know what you’re talking about and demonstrate competence. Trust is earned. If you make a mistake, you need to be honest and correct it. If you err, you must compensate your customers. Doing this consistently over many years will earn you a level of trust that defies reason. It will lead to customers recommending you to their friends and staking their reputation on your reliability. It will make you their go-to person for the solutions you provide.

Customers trust that Apple will never compromise their security. This trust didn’t start with the first iPhone; over the years, customers have observed how Apple protects their privacy compared to other brands, and they firmly believe that the iPhone is the best choice if digital security is a priority.

There are barbers you trust, doctors you trust, and lawyers you trust. It’s even better when you can get customers to both like and trust you, but if I had to choose one, I would pick trust. You might be liked without being awarded the contract, but if you are trusted, you will get it.

There are engineers you trust with your software, gadgets, and vehicles because they will deliver. You will drive miles to see them. You will overlook their shortcomings. You know it’s hard to find their equal. Trust is not just about great skill; it’s about great skill combined with consistent delivery. It’s crucial that once we gain these customers’ trust, we do not break it by failing to maintain our standards.

***

Feature Image by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels