Watch Tiwa Savage’s “One Heart” Music Video for the Animated Film “Ozi: Voice of the Forest”

The music video for Tiwa Savage’s inspiring new track, “One Heart (Can Change the World),” has just been released. This song is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming animated family film “Ozi: Voice of the Forest.

The film follows Ozi, a young orphaned orangutan who is determined to protect her home from deforestation. With the help of her new family at a wildlife sanctuary, Ozi learns to communicate through sign language and becomes a social media sensation, rallying global support for environmental conservation.

The soundtrack “One Heart” is an anthem of self-empowerment, celebrating the strength and resilience of individuals. Its lyrics highlight the importance of recognising one’s worth and the impact that personal determination can have, even in the face of adversity. The recurring message is that one person’s courage and effort can spark significant change and positively influence the world.

Watch the inspiring music video below

