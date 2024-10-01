5 Books to Help You Understand Nigeria’s Independence

Today, October 1st, marks 64 years since Nigeria gained independence from colonial rule. It wasn’t the day Nigeria was founded or became a nation of diverse people, as searching “How old is Nigeria?” might suggest. However, October 1st is chosen to celebrate the country’s inception as it was meant to symbolise the start of a new era, a nation governed by and for its people.

Since independence, Nigeria has witnessed both military and civilian regimes; first republic, second republic, third republic and currently the fourth republic; it has witnessed different constitution reviews and many policies have been removed and adopted. Since independence, Nigeria has witnessed many traumatising wars whose effects are still felt to the present. Since independence, Nigeria has witnessed stories of how resilient Nigerians are, contributing to global economic value and reshaping the world through their individual brilliance.

However, as much as we all know on October 1st, every year, Nigeria celebrates the moment the Union Jack (the British flag) was lowered, and the Nigerian flag, designed by Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, was raised for the first time, not many know more beyond that. What happened before the Independence struggle was achieved? What policies and strategies? Who were the active and passive advocates who fought for this significant historical moment?

The importance of documentation is to bear witness and serve as a preservation for the coming generations. Many writers have made an effort to bear witness to the independence struggle by writing books, articles, and papers. Here are some book suggestions to help you understand how Nigeria obtained its independence and the struggle involved.

A History of Nigeria, Toyin Falola and Mathew Heaton

In “A History of Nigeria”, Toyin Falola and Mathew Heaton offer a comprehensive and insightful exploration of Nigeria’s history, covering a wide period from pre-colonial societies to contemporary Nigeria. The authors detail the complex interactions between ethnic groups, the impact of British colonial rule, and the eventual struggle for independence. They examine key historical events such as the imposition of indirect rule, the amalgamation of Northern and Southern Nigeria in 1914, and the rise of Nigerian nationalism in the mid-20th century. They explore the post-independence period and analyse the political instability, military coups, and civil war that followed Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

How to be a Nigerian, Peter Enahoro

“How to Be a Nigerian” is a satirical book. Peter Enahoro pokes fun at the quirks, behaviours, and characteristics of Nigerian society in the 1960s. Through witty observations and light-hearted commentary, Enahoro explores the everyday habits, attitudes and cultural nuances of Nigerians, from social interactions to business practices and politics. The book humorously addresses topics like Nigerian speech patterns, the love for titles, the chaotic traffic in cities and even the country’s bureaucracy. Despite the humour, the book serves as a subtle critique of post-colonial Nigeria, offering readers insight into the complexities and contradictions of Nigerian identity during that time.

A Platter of Gold, Olasupo Shasore

“A Platter of Gold: Making Nigeria” by Olasupo Shasore is an insightful exploration of Nigeria’s journey to independence, offering a detailed and nuanced perspective on the events, figures, and forces that shaped the country’s emergence as a nation. The book takes its title from a famous quote by Obafemi Awolowo, who remarked that Nigeria was not handed independence on a “platter of gold,” but rather through a complex struggle involving negotiations, compromises, and resistance. The book offers a perspective on Nigeria’s history, illustrating that independence was neither easily won nor without enduring challenges, but rather a product of calculated efforts, resistance, and collaboration across diverse factions. The book is resourceful material for understanding Nigeria’s colonial past, its fight for freedom, and the legacies that continue to shape Nigeria.

Nigeria: A New History of a Turbulent Century, Richard Bourne

Richard Bourne provides an overview of Nigeria’s history throughout the 20th century, from colonial rule to modern-day challenges in “Nigeria: A New History of a Turbulent Century.” The book traces Nigeria’s journey from British colonisation, through independence in 1960, to its post-colonial struggles, including military coups, civil war, corruption, and economic instability. Bourne also explores Nigeria’s ethnic and religious divisions, the impact of oil on its economy and its attempts at democratic governance.

What Britain Did to Nigeria, Mac Sillion

Mac Sillion offers an examination of the impact of British colonial rule on Nigeria and its long-lasting effects on the nation’s socio-political landscape in “What Britain Did to Nigeria.” The book highlights key historical events and decisions made during the colonial period that contributed to Nigeria’s challenges post-independence. Sillion looks into the extraction of resources, the manipulation of ethnic identities, and the imposition of foreign systems of governance, all of which contributed to the struggles Nigeria faces presently including corruption and political instability.