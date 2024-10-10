Tomilola Coco Adeyemo’s “A Very Gidi Christmas” is Your Next Festive Romance Fix | Debuts This October



Tomilola Coco Adeyemo is bringing holiday cheer early this year with the much-anticipated release of her debut romance novel, “A Very Gidi Christmas.” Slated for release on October 28, 2024, the novel will be published by Nigeria’s leading publisher, Masobe Books, and promises to warm hearts across the country just in time for the festive season.

The novel, originally published in 2020 as an e-book, became an instant hit, capturing readers with its tale of second chances, love, and Christmas magic. “A Very Gidi Christmas” follows the story of Biodun “BG” Gomez and Kunle Bakare, two ex-lovers who are unexpectedly reunited after a decade apart when a scandal threatens both their careers. As the pair navigate old feelings and new challenges, the story unfolds with all the drama, humour, and romance that comes with a classic Lagos Christmas.

Described by renowned author Michael Afenfia, authorof “The Mechanics of Yenagoa” as “Love, laughter, and holiday chaos,” the book promises readers a fun and engaging ride. Foluso Agbaje, author of “The Parlour Wife,” also had high praise for the novel, calling it “A fun and easy read, packed with all the spice of a Lagos Christmas romance.”

Speaking about her journey with the book, Adeyemo revealed, “In 2022, when I had sent in a romance submission to pan African literary website, Brittle Paper and the Editor in Chief Dr. Edoro had asked me why the work wasn’t published, I was pleasantly surprised to discover she had spoken to the CEO of Masobe about my work before she even came back to me about it. She thought it should be published. It felt unreal. That moment was a dream—romance fiction being recognised by a major publishing house in Nigeria? I couldn’t believe it.”

Tomilola also shared her inspiration behind the novel, explaining, “A Very Gidi Christmas is the first Christmas romance I ever wrote. I first wrote it in 2020. At the time, I was always sitting pretty on the top of bestselling lists of E-book stores whenever I released an e-book. So I had written it just to have some change that could pad my finances after I paid rent the following January. It wasn’t supposed to get out of hand. The title had been because I wanted a Lagos love story. It did okay on E-book stores and my readers mostly liked it. But when the CEO of Masobe saw the blurb I shared with him in 2022, what had drawn him in more was the title. The story needed work. So you know, we had to rework the story itself.”

Packed with romance, drama, and relatable characters, “A Very Gidi Christmas” is already shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Nigerian literary scene and a must-read for fans of romance fiction.