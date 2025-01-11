Adedimeji Lateef Discusses Producing “Lisabi” & His Love Story with Mo Bimpe on #WithChude

Ahead of the release of his much-anticipated sequel, “Lisabi: A Legend is Born,” producer and actor Adedimeji Lateef sat down with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude to share the inside story of producing the epic biopic of Lisabi. Reflecting on his journey, he discussed how he produced his first film, revealing that it wasn’t without its fair share of challenges.

Lateef recalled how, despite the promises of support from many he expected to help, he was left standing alone. “There was nobody,” he shared. However, his wife, Mo Bimpe, who also serves as a producer on the film, remained his steadfast pillar of support throughout the entire process.

The conversation also delved into his struggles navigating the film industry, particularly the Yoruba movie scene, where he was told he wouldn’t last a year. Yet, years later, with multiple projects under his belt, including Lisabi, Lateef has proved that early prediction wrong.

Of course, no conversation with Lateef would be complete without hearing how he met his wife. In a candid moment, he shared the love story that led to their marriage: “It wasn’t something we planned; we just dated for like 2-3 months and then we got married,” he said.

Catch the engaging conversation below