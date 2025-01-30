Connect with us

BN TV Music

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration “So It Goes”

BN TV Music

Skiibii Can’t Get Enough of His Muse in ‘Carry For Head’ Music Video | Watch

BN TV Music

Tekno Drops Official Dance Video for "Pounds and Dollars"

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Is Bringing All the Good Vibes with "Happy Day" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Beef Asun? Yes Please! See How Tolulicious Kitchen Makes This Delicious Peppered Meat

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of "Summer Rain" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola & More

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with "I Am The Blueprint' Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Bring the Flavour of Imo State to Your Kitchen with a Healthier Ofe Owerri by Zeelicious Foods

BN TV Cuisine

Efo Riro Rice, Anyone? Velvety Foodies Shares Her Delicious Take on This Veggie-Filled Dish

BN TV Music

Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single "Love in Tokyo" feat. Olamide

BN TV

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration “So It Goes”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif and Nigeria’s Fireboy DML’s first-ever collaboration, “So It Goes,” is here!

In this song, Black Sherif reflects on his pursuit of a better life, while Fireboy DML sings on the highs and lows of the hustle to honour his family and make them proud.

Before this collaboration, Black Sherif released “Lord I’m Amazed”—his first single of the year, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. These tracks are part of the build-up to his highly anticipated sophomore album, “IRON BOY,” which is dropping soon.

Check out “So It Goes” below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php