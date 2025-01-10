Connect with us

Lovers of Literature, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Novel "Dream Count" is Coming to Your Shelves On the 4th of March

See Photos from the Swearing-In-Ceremony of John Mahama & First Female VP Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, Turns 24 | Watch Birthday Video

Did You Miss Ethiopia's Christmas Celebration Yesterday? Here's All You Need to Know

Liz Sanya Completes 72-Hour Guinness World Record Bid for World's Largest Sandal

Taiwo Awoniyi's First Goal of the Season Seals Nottingham Forest's Win Over Wolves

Zendaya's Golden Globe Look Was Everything—But That Ring? Everyone's Talking!

FG Activates Surveillance Amid Rising HMPV Cases in China—What You Need to Know

Temi Otedola Reflects on 10 Years of Resilience & Growth in the Creative Industry

Cobhams Asuquo’s Birthday Look Is Giving Major Cinematic Energy | See Photos

45 seconds ago

After more than a decade since her last novel “Americanah,” the cover for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s highly anticipated novel “Dream Count has been revealed, with the book set to release on March 4, 2025.

Chimamanda first teased the news of “Dream Count in October 2024, and now, the book’s cover — featuring silver stars, a lone house, and a tree set against a bed of night — offers a glimpse into the emotional depth of the novel.

The story of “Dream Count” follows four Nigerian women — Chiamaka, Zikora, Omelogor, and Kadiatou — as they navigate the complexities of love, desire, and identity during the pandemic.

Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer living in America, reflects on past lovers and the choices she’s made. Zikora, a successful lawyer and Chiamaka’s best friend, faces a devastating betrayal and must confront the unexpected challenges of her new reality. Omelogor, Chiamaka’s outspoken cousin and a financial powerhouse in Nigeria, begins to question everything she thought she knew about herself. Meanwhile, Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, who has worked hard to raise her daughter in America, faces an unimaginable hardship that puts everything she’s built at risk.

Chimamanda weaves a narrative that not only tells the story of these women but also raises the larger questions: Is true happiness ever attainable? How honest must we be with ourselves to love and be loved?

