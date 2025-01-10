Lovers of Literature, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Novel “Dream Count” is Coming to Your Shelves On the 4th of March

After more than a decade since her last novel “Americanah,” the cover for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s highly anticipated novel “Dream Count“ has been revealed, with the book set to release on March 4, 2025.

Chimamanda first teased the news of “Dream Count“ in October 2024, and now, the book’s cover — featuring silver stars, a lone house, and a tree set against a bed of night — offers a glimpse into the emotional depth of the novel.

The story of “Dream Count” follows four Nigerian women — Chiamaka, Zikora, Omelogor, and Kadiatou — as they navigate the complexities of love, desire, and identity during the pandemic.

Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer living in America, reflects on past lovers and the choices she’s made. Zikora, a successful lawyer and Chiamaka’s best friend, faces a devastating betrayal and must confront the unexpected challenges of her new reality. Omelogor, Chiamaka’s outspoken cousin and a financial powerhouse in Nigeria, begins to question everything she thought she knew about herself. Meanwhile, Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, who has worked hard to raise her daughter in America, faces an unimaginable hardship that puts everything she’s built at risk.

Chimamanda weaves a narrative that not only tells the story of these women but also raises the larger questions: Is true happiness ever attainable? How honest must we be with ourselves to love and be loved?

See more below: