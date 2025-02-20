Knorr’s #UnlockYourGreenFlag: Celebrating Love, Relationships, and the Little Things That Matter

Love.

The thing we all crave. The force that makes the world go round. That spark, that connection—that sense of belonging to someone who truly gets you. We all dream of it, even more so as this is Valentine season.

And while love may not always be perfect or grand, the little things: laughter shared over a home-cooked meal, thoughtful gestures, and the feeling of being truly seen and appreciated, often mean the most.

The reason for this is not far-fetched–at its core, love nourishes both the heart and soul, similar to how care, attention, and the right ingredients are required for a well-cooked dish.

This is why Knorr’s #UnlockYourGreenFlag campaign celebrates the small but meaningful acts that strengthen relationships, like knowing your way around the kitchen (or at least trying) because if we are being honest, cooking for—or with—someone is a love language of its own! Check out @cookwithknorr on TikTok for more on this.

As much as love is about finding the green flags, it is also about recognising the red flags.

Sometimes, in the rush of emotions and the thrill of new beginnings, we overlook signs that something is not quite right. These signs do not always come with flashing lights or blaring sirens. Instead, they appear subtly, disguised as sweet gestures such as an overwhelming flood of affection, endless compliments, or someone who seems too perfect. While these moments might feel blissful initially, they can sometimes mask something more troubling, like control or manipulation.

So, how do we balance it all? Think of love like cooking; the best meals are made with care, patience, and a balance of flavours. Too much of one spice or ingredient can overwhelm the dish, while the right combination brings out something truly special.

In relationships, it is important to pay attention to the little details: how someone treats you, how they react when you set boundaries, and whether they make you feel safe and valued.

This Valentine’s season, whether you are planning that perfect date or perhaps cooking a delicious meal with help from your kitchen wingman, Knorr, remember that love should feel nourishing in every way. It should bring warmth, comfort, and a sense of being truly seen and valued.

Love should make you feel safe.

Seen. Appreciated. Nurtured, like a well-cooked meal made with Knorr.

And if something feels off? Trust your instincts, and do not be afraid to walk away because, like every well-cooked food, the right kind of love will always nourish and refresh, never drain.

