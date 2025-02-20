Knorr’s #UnlockYourGreenFlag: Hilarious First Date Stories and the Role of Food in Love

First dates are always a gamble; you either hit it off or leave with a story so outrageous that your friends will never let you forget it. In Nigeria, where dating comes with a mix of cultural expectations, unspoken rules, and unexpected surprises, the chances of a first date turning into a comedy special are even higher.

From sharing ice cream to unexpected guests, these hilarious first-date stories will make you cringe, laugh, and maybe even feel a little better about your own dating misadventures.

1. The stingy king and his shared ice cream

A young lady shared her unbelievable first date experience with a man who checked all the red flag boxes. First, he argued about the cost of a Bolt ride. Then, he ordered a single cup of ice cream for both of them to share! As if that wasn’t bad enough, he later suggested they “watch Netflix and chill” at his place, making his real intentions clear.

When she refused, he boldly asked, “What’s the worst that could happen? It’s just sex, and we’re adults.” Needless to say, he was blocked faster than you can say “red flag.”

2. The doggy bag hustler

A guy once took his date to a restaurant, and she barely touched her food, claiming she was full. When the waiter came to clear the table, she politely asked to pack her meal—to take home to her dog.

He found it rather surprising and annoying but kept calm and continued their conversation… until the waiter returned, handing over the paper bag and excitedly mentioning she had also packed other people’s leftover food along with hers. The lady suddenly got pissed and started acting all funny. When confronted, she retorted that her dog doesn’t eat leftovers! Talk about a plot twist–well, we listen, we don’t judge.

3. A hundred seasoning cubes

A Nigerian man took his date to his house after weeks of boasting about his cooking skills in an attempt to get her to come by his place. He promised her the best Nigerian Jollof rice she had ever had.

A Nigerian man took his date to his house after weeks of boasting about his cooking skills in an attempt to get her to come by his place. He promised her the best Nigerian Jollof rice she had ever had.

As you would expect, she was excited and expectant. The day came, and everything seemed to be going well until he dished, and she took her first spoon. According to her report, the food tasted like he had added "a hundred seasoning cubes to a dish that was simply meant for two", and that was the moment she knew Femi* was not the man for her.

4. The date who brought their mom

One lady in her 30s met a man online who seemed perfect—handsome, funny, and charming. They spoke for weeks and finally decided to strike up a physical meeting.

On the said date, she showed up at the restaurant they had decided on, only to find out her date had invited someone else: his mother. Apparently, she insisted on “meeting” the lady her son had been speaking with and spent the entire evening interrogating her as though she was there to apply for a job! Our lady friend did her best to play along, answering the questions as best as possible.

However, as soon as the night was over, she promptly deleted the guy’s number and blocked him on all platforms. Harsh?? We don’t think so.

5. Got the wrong guy… Then he became the right one!

One woman’s unforgettable first date mishap proves that sometimes, love finds you in the most unexpected ways. Sharing her story on TikTok, she recalled meeting a man on a dating app four years ago. After days of on-and-off chats, they finally set a date, choosing a private venue for their first meeting.

She arrived eager but slightly nervous, scanning the crowd until she spotted a young man dressed exactly as her date had described—yellow pants and a plain tee. Without hesitation, she waved. He waved back. Taking it as a sign, she confidently walked over and joined him at his table.

From the moment they started talking, the connection was instant. Conversation flowed effortlessly, and laughter came easy—so much so that when their actual dates showed up, the shocking realisation hit them simultaneously: they were never supposed to meet. Instead of panic or embarrassment, the moment dissolved into uncontrollable laughter.

Fast forward four years, and that accidental date is now her husband. Together, they have built a beautiful life—and have a daughter to show for it.

First dates can indeed be unpredictable; yet one thing is certain: food plays a major role in successful dating stories and can make or break a first impression.

Who knows? The way to someone's heart might be through an appropriately seasoned plate of Nigerian smoky Jollof rice!

