Dennis Isong: Buying Land in 2025? You Should Know These

Before visiting a site or speaking with an agent, it’s important to ask yourself: Why am I buying land? Is it for building my home, for future resale, or for rental development? Your reason will influence your choices regarding location, budget, and even the type of title to pursue.

For instance, someone purchasing land to build their dream home will approach the process differently than someone looking to resell within five years. If you desire peace and a quiet neighbourhood, you will be attracted to different areas than someone seeking quick commercial appreciation.

Having this clarity helps you filter through the noise in Lagos. There are many available plots of land, but not all will meet your specific needs. For example, Epe is developing and is a great choice for long-term value. However, if you plan to start construction within a year, certain parts of Ibeju-Lekki may feel too remote for your requirements. Understanding your why makes your decision-making easier and more focused.

Know What Land Title You’re Buying

Land titles are crucial when it comes to property ownership. They can determine whether you sleep soundly at night or live in fear of government bulldozers. Unfortunately, many people overlook this aspect or assume that the seller knows what they are doing. Don’t make that mistake.

There are different types of land: excised land, gazetted land, land with a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), land under acquisition, and land with government consent. Each type carries its own level of security and risk. Just because land is inexpensive doesn’t mean it’s a good deal; it could be government-owned or involved in a legal dispute.

One of the most important steps in buying land is requesting the title document. Take the time to read it or have someone knowledgeable explain it to you. A genuine developer will not be offended by this request; in fact, they will respect your diligence.

Be cautious if the seller uses vague phrases like “it’s in process” or “you don’t need to worry.” This may indicate that the land is entangled in a legal case that could last for years.

Visit the Land—Twice

It sounds simple, but this step is where many buyers become lazy. Photos don’t tell the whole story. A neatly edited video doesn’t reveal the waterlogged, access road problems, or proximity to electricity. You need to see the land.

And not just once; go twice, at different times of day. Go in the morning to understand traffic and access. Then go again in the evening or weekend when the area comes alive. That’s when you’ll know if it’s truly residential, if people are already building, or if you’re just surrounded by empty bush.

Visiting a land site gives you clarity to notice things that agents may not mention, or even know about. Like how far the nearest police station is, or how easy it is to access public transport. And if the seller refuses to take you there? That’s your sign to walk away. No land is worth that level of mystery.

Ask Questions—Then Ask More

Many people feel shy when it comes to real estate. They don’t want to sound too curious or appear like they don’t know what they’re doing. But in real estate, silence is expensive.

Don’t just ask how much or how big the land is? Go further. Who owns the land? Is there any litigation on it? What is the topography like—flat or sloped? Is there a registered survey? How many people have bought land in that estate already?

Asking questions shows you’re serious, and it forces the agent or developer to be transparent. Real estate in Lagos is full of smooth talkers. You must be a sharp listener. If their answers are inconsistent, take note. If they dodge direct questions or refuse to provide documentation, pause.

Work With the Right People

At the heart of it all, buying land in Lagos is not just about the land—it’s about the people you deal with. A trusted realtor, a reliable developer, a knowledgeable lawyer—these are the human foundations of your investment.

Too many people get burned because they rely on a friend or someone they met online. But when things go wrong, those friends disappear. In 2025, with land transactions getting even more popular, you need verified professionals.

Work with people who understand Lagos documentation. People who can tell you the difference between a Global C of O and a private one. People who know the local chiefs and the political temperature in certain areas. These are the insights you can’t find online.

Buying land in Lagos in 2025 can be one of the smartest moves of your life. But it must be done right. With so much growth and activity in the market, the opportunities are massive, but so are the risks.

***

Featured Image by Rangoni Gianluca for Pexels